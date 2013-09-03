FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. July construction spending rose 0.6 pct
#Market News
September 3, 2013 / 2:02 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-U.S. July construction spending rose 0.6 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted annual rates of construction spending, with comparisons: PERCENT CHANGE: July June July‘13/12 Total Spending 0.6 unch 5.2 Private Spending 0.9 -0.2 9.5

Residential 0.6 0.4 17.2

Lodging 6.1 -0.1 32.8

Office 1.6 -0.6 4.7

Commercial 1.7 -4.8 2.6

Transportation -1.8 -0.8 3.3

Manufacturing 2.9 unch 0.8 Public Spending -0.3 0.3 -3.7

Educational -1.5 2.6 -11.7

Highways/streets -1.1 -0.6 -3.8

BILLIONS OF U.S. DOLLARS:

July June July‘12 Total Spending 900.8 895.7 856.3 Private Spending 631.4 625.6 576.6

Residential 334.6 332.7 285.6

Lodging 14.6 13.7 11.0

Office 29.2 28.8 27.9

Commercial 44.5 43.7 43.3

Transportation 12.1 12.3 11.7

Manufacturing 46.1 44.8 45.7 Public Spending 269.4 270.1 279.7

Educational 62.9 63.8 71.2

Highways/streets 78.0 78.8 81.1

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PCT CHANGES:

June May

Total Spending -0.6 1.3

Private Spending -0.4 1.8

Public Spending -1.1 0.1

Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:

U.S. July construction spending: +0.3 pct

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
