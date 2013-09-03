TABLE-U.S. July construction spending rose 0.6 pct

Sept 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted annual rates of construction spending, with comparisons: PERCENT CHANGE: July June July‘13/12 Total Spending 0.6 unch 5.2 Private Spending 0.9 -0.2 9.5
Residential 0.6 0.4 17.2
Lodging 6.1 -0.1 32.8
Office 1.6 -0.6 4.7
Commercial 1.7 -4.8 2.6
Transportation -1.8 -0.8 3.3
Manufacturing 2.9 unch 0.8 Public Spending -0.3 0.3 -3.7
Educational -1.5 2.6 -11.7
Highways/streets -1.1 -0.6 -3.8
July June July‘12 Total Spending 900.8 895.7 856.3 Private Spending 631.4 625.6 576.6
Residential 334.6 332.7 285.6
Lodging 14.6 13.7 11.0
Office 29.2 28.8 27.9
Commercial 44.5 43.7 43.3
Transportation 12.1 12.3 11.7
Manufacturing 46.1 44.8 45.7 Public Spending 269.4 270.1 279.7
Educational 62.9 63.8 71.2
Highways/streets 78.0 78.8 81.1
June May
Total Spending -0.6 1.3
Private Spending -0.4 1.8
Public Spending -1.1 0.1
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. July construction spending: +0.3 pct