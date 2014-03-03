TABLE-U.S. Jan construction spending rises 0.1 percent

March 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted annual rates of construction spending, with comparisons: PERCENT CHANGE: Jan Dec Jan‘14/13 Total Spending 0.1 1.5 9.3 Private Spending 0.5 1.9 12.3
Residential 1.1 2.6 14.6
Lodging -0.6 47.8
Office unch 17.0
Commercial -2.2 14.9
Transportation -1.0 7.8
Manufacturing 3.8 7.9 Public Spending -0.8 0.4 2.5
Educational -1.8 -3.0
Highways/streets 3.7 15.3 PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PCT CHANGES:
Dec Nov
Total Spending 0.1 0.8
Private Spending 1.0 1.7
Public Spending -2.3 -1.4
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. Jan construction spending -0.5 pct