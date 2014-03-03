FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. Jan construction spending rises 0.1 percent
#Market News
March 3, 2014

TABLE-U.S. Jan construction spending rises 0.1 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted annual rates of construction spending, with comparisons: PERCENT CHANGE: Jan Dec Jan‘14/13 Total Spending 0.1 1.5 9.3 Private Spending 0.5 1.9 12.3

Residential 1.1 2.6 14.6

Lodging -0.6 47.8

Office unch 17.0

Commercial -2.2 14.9

Transportation -1.0 7.8

Manufacturing 3.8 7.9 Public Spending -0.8 0.4 2.5

Educational -1.8 -3.0

Highways/streets 3.7 15.3 PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PCT CHANGES:

Dec Nov

Total Spending 0.1 0.8

Private Spending 1.0 1.7

Public Spending -2.3 -1.4

Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:

U.S. Jan construction spending -0.5 pct

