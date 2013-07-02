TABLE-U.S. May factory orders up 2.1 pct

July 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. factory orders, shipments and unfilled orders. ORDERS-PCT CHANGES: May April March New Orders 2.1 1.3 -4.7 Ex-Transportation 0.6 0.2 -2.8 Ex-Defense 2.0 0.8 -4.0 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 5.0 4.8 -8.0 Durables 3.7 3.6 -5.9 Primary Metals 0.8 2.3 -5.5 General Machinery 0.7 1.2 -1.5 Computers/Electronics 2.4 4.6 -0.6 Electrical Equipment

Appliances 1.7 0.1 -0.2 Transport Equipment 10.9 8.0 -15.0

NonDefense aircraft 50.8 18.4 -43.3

Defense aircraft 3.7 42.8 -7.5

Ships/boats 50.8 27.0 25.2 NonDurables 0.7 -0.7 -3.5 Computers and related products 0.8 -3.7 -0.4 Motor vehicles/parts -1.4 2.3 0.1 NonDefense Cap 9.7 3.5 -8.9 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 1.5 1.2 1.1 Defense Cap 13.7 29.9 -39.1 Durables Ex-Transport 0.5 1.8 -1.6 Durables NonDefense 3.5 2.6 -4.5 Unfilled-Durables 0.8 0.3 -0.6 SHIPMENTS-PCT CHANGES: May April March Total 1.0 -0.7 -1.5 Durables 1.3 -0.6 0.9 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 1.9 -2.1 0.6 INVENTORIES-PCT CHANGES: May April March Total unch 0.1 unch Computers and related products 4.4 5.1 -4.8 Motor vehicles and parts -0.3 0.1 -1.5 ORDERS-BLNS OF DLRS: May April March New Orders 484.983 475.035 469.135 Ex-Transportation 410.442 407.806 406.901 Ex-Defense 474.440 465.156 461.658 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 170.011 161.842 154.464 Durables 231.164 223.003 215.267 Primary Metals 25.518 25.307 24.731 General Machinery 34.622 34.396 33.982 Computers/Electronics 22.067 21.541 20.595 Electrical Equipment

Appliances 10.531 10.358 10.351 Transport Equipment 74.541 67.229 62.234

NonDefense aircraft 18.613 12.346 10.431

Defense aircraft 4.257 4.106 2.875

Ships/boats 2.435 1.615 1.272 NonDurables 253.819 252.032 253.868 Computers and related products 2.382 2.362 2.454 Motor vehicles/parts 44.492 45.127 44.109 NonDefense Cap 83.762 76.374 73.795 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 68.536 67.531 66.734 Defense Cap 8.451 7.433 5.722 Durables Ex-Transport 156.623 155.774 153.033 Durables NonDefense 220.621 213.124 207.790 Unfilled-Durables 1004.784 996.628 993.372 SHIPMENTS-BLNS DLRS: May April March Total 483.579 478.947 482.210 Durables 229.760 226.915 228.342 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 66.398 65.164 66.592 INVENTORIES-BLNS DLRS: May April March Total 627.817 627.523 626.838 Computers and related products 4.567 4.373 4.161 Motor vehicles and parts 25.117 25.205 25.178 INVENTORIES/SHIPMENTS RATIO: May April

1.30 1.31

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:

May Apr Mar

Factory Orders N/A 1.0 -4.7

Durable Goods 3.6 3.6 -5.9

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. May factory orders +2.0 pct

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

N/A - not available

Initial orders for May durable goods were issued on June 25.

The Commerce Department said that semiconductor shipments are included in the computers and electronic products and other applicable aggregate totals. They are no longer listed separately.

The inventories/shipments ratio is a measure of the number of months it takes to deplete inventories at the current pace of shipments.

General machinery includes groups such as industrial, farm, construction, mining and metalworking.