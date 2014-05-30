TABLE - U.S. April personal income rises 0.3 pct

May 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department personal income and spending estimates, in seasonally adjusted annual rates.

Percent Changes, current dollars

Apr Mar Feb Jan Personal Income 0.3 0.5 0.4 0.3 Wages/Salaries 0.2 0.6 0.3 0.4 Disposable Income 0.3 0.5 0.4 0.4 Personal Consumption -0.1 1.0 0.6 0.2 Durables -0.5 3.6 1.3 -0.9 Nondurables 0.1 0.4 1.0 -1.1 Services -0.1 0.8 0.3 0.7 Saving Rate, pct 4.0 3.6 4.1 4.3

Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars

Apr Mar Feb Jan Personal Consumption -0.3 0.8 0.5 unch Durables -0.5 3.7 1.5 -0.8 Nondurables -0.3 0.5 1.0 -1.1 Services -0.2 0.5 0.2 0.6 Disposable Income 0.2 0.3 0.3 0.3

Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars

Apr Mar Feb Jan PCE Price Index 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.1

0.1950 0.1870 0.0658 0.1030 Core PCE Price Index 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.1

0.1721 0.1781 0.0844 0.0948 Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.1 Mkt-based Core Index 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.1

Percent Changes from year ago, chained 2009 dollars

Apr Mar Feb Jan PCE Price Index 1.6 1.1 0.9 1.2 Core PCE Price Index 1.4 1.2 1.1 1.1 Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 1.6 1.0 0.7 1.1 Mkt-based Core Index 1.3 1.1 1.0 1.0

Current Dollars, in billions

Apr Mar Feb Jan Personal Income 14,530 14,487 14,410 14,355 Wages/Salaries 7,348 7,330 7,284 7,262 Disposable Income 12,823 12,778 12,713 12,666

Personal Income by sector, current dollars, in billions

Apr Mar Feb Jan Manufacturing 763 764 756 755 Service Industries 4,911 4,895 4,860 4,847 Government 1,207 1,206 1,205 1,202 Proprietors’ Income 1,377 1,371 1,366 1,362 Farm 102 99 100 100 Nonfarm 1,275 1,272 1,266 1,262 Personal Consumption 11,884 11,892 11,775 11,710 Durables 1,301 1,308 1,262 1,247 Nondurables 2,680 2,676 2,666 2,640 Services 7,903 7,908 7,847 7,823

Chained 2009 dollars, in billions

Apr Mar Feb Jan Personal Consumption 10,962 10,991 10,903 10,850 Durables 1,395 1,402 1,353 1,333 Nondurables 2,377 2,383 2,372 2,348 Services 7,211 7,226 7,193 7,182 Disposable Income 11,828 11,810 11,772 11,736 FORECASTS: Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast: U.S. April personal income +0.3 pct U.S. April personal spending +0.2 pct U.S. April core pce price index +0.2 pct