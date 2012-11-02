TABLE- U.S. Sept factory orders rose 4.8 pct

Nov 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. factory orders, shipments and unfilled orders. ORDERS-PCT CHANGES: Sept Aug July New Orders 4.8 -5.1 2.6 Ex-Transportation 1.4 0.7 0.7 Ex-Defense 4.4 -4.5 3.2 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 13.9 -16.4 3.4 Durables 9.8 -13.1 3.3 Primary Metals 3.9 -2.5 2.2 General Machinery 9.2 -6.1 -6.1 Computers/Electronics -1.1 -4.0 -2.1 Electrical Equipment

Appliances -3.6 2.6 -2.2 Transport Equipment 31.3 -33.7 13.2

NonDefense aircraft 2649.7 -97.2 51.1

Defense aircraft 27.2 -1.4 -11.4

Ships/boats 28.1 -45.0 -28.8 NonDurables 1.0 2.2 1.9 Computers and related products 3.2 -4.4 0.3 Motor vehicles/parts -0.7 -11.7 12.3 NonDefense Cap 23.9 -23.9 4.4 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 0.2 0.3 -5.6 Defense Cap 42.8 -40.0 -14.3 Durables Ex-Transport 2.0 -2.0 -1.4 Durables NonDefense 9.1 -12.3 4.7 Unfilled-Durables 0.2 -1.7 0.7 SHIPMENTS-PCT CHANGES: Sept Aug July Total 0.9 -0.2 1.9 Durables 0.8 -2.9 1.8 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft -0.2 -1.1 -1.6 INVENTORIES-PCT CHANGES: Sept Aug July Total 0.6 0.6 0.6 Computers and related products -3.3 -1.5 2.1 Motor vehicles and parts 0.2 0.9 1.3 ORDERS-BLNS OF DLRS: Sept Aug July New Orders 475.386 453.411 477.711 Ex-Transportation 405.950 400.540 397.922 Ex-Defense 464.175 444.507 465.525 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 158.937 139.495 166.941 Durables 218.224 198.693 228.588 Primary Metals 27.968 26.908 27.588 General Machinery 30.345 27.778 29.584 Computers/Electronics 20.201 20.428 21.280 Electrical Equipment

Appliances 9.465 9.815 9.566 Transport Equipment 69.436 52.871 79.789

NonDefense aircraft 14.656 0.533 19.199

Defense aircraft 5.711 4.490 4.556

Ships/boats 1.725 1.347 2.447 NonDurables 257.162 254.718 249.123 Computers and related products 2.811 2.724 2.850 Motor vehicles/parts 43.206 43.497 49.235 NonDefense Cap 71.535 57.756 75.941 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 60.410 60.305 60.113 Defense Cap 8.720 6.105 10.180 Durables Ex-Transport 148.788 145.822 148.799 Durables NonDefense 207.013 189.789 216.402 Unfilled-Durables 981.010 979.304 995.852 SHIPMENTS-BLNS DLRS: Sept Aug July Total 481.251 477.115 478.169 Durables 224.089 222.397 229.046 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 62.957 63.065 63.787 INVENTORIES-BLNS DLRS: Sept Aug July Total 615.698 611.959 608.099 Computers and related products 3.808 3.939 4.000 Motor vehicles and parts 25.214 25.155 24.927 INVENTORIES/SHIPMENTS RATIO: Sept Aug

1.28 1.28

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:

Sept Aug July

Factory Orders N/A -5.2 2.6

Durable Goods 9.9 -13.1 3.3

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Sept factory orders +4.6 pct

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

N/A - not available

Initial orders for September durable goods were issued on Oct. 25.

The Commerce Department said that semiconductor shipments are included in the computers and electronic products and other applicable aggregate totals. They are no longer listed separately.

The inventories/shipments ratio is a measure of the number of months it takes to deplete inventories at the current pace of shipments.

General machinery includes groups such as industrial, farm, construction, mining and metalworking.