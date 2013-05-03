TABLE-U.S. March factory orders fell 4.0 pct

May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. factory orders, shipments and unfilled orders. ORDERS-PCT CHANGES: March Feb Jan New Orders -4.0 1.9 -1.0 Ex-Transportation -2.0 -0.7 2.0 Ex-Defense -3.5 1.5 1.4 Manufacturing with unfilled orders -7.9 4.9 -6.0 Durables -5.8 4.3 -3.7 Primary Metals -3.2 0.7 -1.4 General Machinery -0.8 -4.9 15.8 Computers/Electronics 0.5 -2.5 -5.0 Electrical Equipment

Appliances -2.9 2.3 0.2 Transport Equipment -15.1 20.3 -17.7

NonDefense aircraft -48.3 86.4 -23.8

Defense aircraft -6.8 -6.7 -65.0

Ships/boats 45.1 -8.4 -76.1 NonDurables -2.4 -0.1 1.4 Computers and related products 5.4 3.5 -14.9 Motor vehicles/parts -0.3 5.0 0.9 NonDefense Cap -10.1 7.1 2.0 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 0.9 -4.8 6.7 Defense Cap -34.4 59.4 -70.8 Durables Ex-Transport -1.5 -1.8 3.0 Durables NonDefense -4.8 3.4 1.3 Unfilled-Durables -0.7 0.7 unch SHIPMENTS-PCT CHANGES: March Feb Jan Total -1.0 0.4 0.4 Durables 0.5 0.9 -0.7 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 0.5 1.8 -0.7 INVENTORIES-PCT CHANGES: March Feb Jan Total unch 0.2 0.6 Computers and related products -2.6 -1.0 2.6 Motor vehicles and parts -1.5 -1.3 -0.9 ORDERS-BLNS OF DLRS: March Feb Jan New Orders 467.288 486.809 477.514 Ex-Transportation 404.814 413.238 416.333 Ex-Defense 460.810 477.513 470.469 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 152.603 165.636 157.888 Durables 215.960 229.373 219.880 Primary Metals 27.986 28.924 28.724 General Machinery 33.583 33.857 35.604 Computers/Electronics 19.944 19.836 20.346 Electrical Equipment

Appliances 9.849 10.142 9.910 Transport Equipment 62.474 73.571 61.181

NonDefense aircraft 9.075 17.560 9.423

Defense aircraft 2.439 2.616 2.804

Ships/boats 1.598 1.101 1.202 NonDurables 251.328 257.436 257.634 Computers and related products 2.519 2.390 2.310 Motor vehicles/parts 46.556 46.699 44.474 NonDefense Cap 70.654 78.572 73.359 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 64.934 64.364 67.593 Defense Cap 4.947 7.540 4.730 Durables Ex-Transport 153486 155802 158699 Durables NonDefense 209482 220077 212835 Unfilled-Durables 990.072 997.182 990.391 SHIPMENTS-BLNS DLRS: March Feb Jan Total 481.766 486.750 484.985 Durables 230.438 229.314 227.351 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 65.606 65.264 64.090 INVENTORIES-BLNS DLRS: March Feb Jan Total 620.223 620.059 618.936 Computers and related products 3.663 3.760 3.799 Motor vehicles and parts 24.682 25.067 25.389 INVENTORIES/SHIPMENTS RATIO: March Feb

1.29 1.27

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:

Mar Feb Jan

Factory Orders N/A 3.0 -1.0

Durable Goods -5.7 4.3 -3.7

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. March factory orders -2.6 pct

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

N/A - not available

Initial orders for March durable goods were issued on April 24.

The Commerce Department said that semiconductor shipments are included in the computers and electronic products and other applicable aggregate totals. They are no longer listed separately.

The inventories/shipments ratio is a measure of the number of months it takes to deplete inventories at the current pace of shipments.

General machinery includes groups such as industrial, farm, construction, mining and metalworking.