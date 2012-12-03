FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-U.S. Oct construction spending rose 1.4 pct
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 3, 2012 / 3:00 PM / in 5 years

TABLE-U.S. Oct construction spending rose 1.4 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted annual rates of construction spending, with comparisons: PERCENT CHANGE: Oct Sept Oct‘12/11 Total Spending 1.4 0.5 9.6 Private Spending 1.6 0.8 15.5

Residential 3.0 1.1 20.8

Lodging 3.5 -2.8 33.9

Office 0.1 -0.2 17.6

Commercial 1.2 0.2 9.5

Transportation 3.9 7.3 19.5

Manufacturing -2.5 2.6 3.6 Public Spending 0.8 -0.1 -1.0

Educational 0.9 0.5 -2.8

Highways/streets -2.4 -1.4 -5.0

BILLIONS OF U.S. DOLLARS:

Oct Sept Oct‘11 Total Spending 872.1 860.4 795.7 Private Spending 592.1 582.7 512.8

Residential 294.2 285.7 243.7

Lodging 11.0 10.6 8.2

Office 27.1 27.0 23.0

Commercial 45.0 44.5 41.1

Transportation 12.3 11.8 10.3

Manufacturing 47.0 48.3 45.4 Public Spending 280.1 277.7 282.9

Educational 69.3 68.6 71.3

Highways/streets 76.7 78.6 80.8

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PCT CHANGES:

Sept Aug

Total Spending 0.6 -0.1

Private Spending 1.3 0.1

Public Spending -0.8 -0.3

Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:

U.S. Oct construction spending: +0.5 pct

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.