TABLE-U.S. Oct construction spending rose 1.4 pct

Dec 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted annual rates of construction spending, with comparisons: PERCENT CHANGE: Oct Sept Oct‘12/11 Total Spending 1.4 0.5 9.6 Private Spending 1.6 0.8 15.5

Residential 3.0 1.1 20.8

Lodging 3.5 -2.8 33.9

Office 0.1 -0.2 17.6

Commercial 1.2 0.2 9.5

Transportation 3.9 7.3 19.5

Manufacturing -2.5 2.6 3.6 Public Spending 0.8 -0.1 -1.0

Educational 0.9 0.5 -2.8

Highways/streets -2.4 -1.4 -5.0

BILLIONS OF U.S. DOLLARS:

Oct Sept Oct‘11 Total Spending 872.1 860.4 795.7 Private Spending 592.1 582.7 512.8

Residential 294.2 285.7 243.7

Lodging 11.0 10.6 8.2

Office 27.1 27.0 23.0

Commercial 45.0 44.5 41.1

Transportation 12.3 11.8 10.3

Manufacturing 47.0 48.3 45.4 Public Spending 280.1 277.7 282.9

Educational 69.3 68.6 71.3

Highways/streets 76.7 78.6 80.8

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PCT CHANGES:

Sept Aug

Total Spending 0.6 -0.1

Private Spending 1.3 0.1

Public Spending -0.8 -0.3

Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:

U.S. Oct construction spending: +0.5 pct