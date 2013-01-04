TABLE-U.S. Nov factory orders unchanged

Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. factory orders, shipments and unfilled orders. ORDERS-PCT CHANGES: Nov Oct Sept New Orders unch 0.8 4.5 Ex-Transportation 0.2 1.0 1.2 Ex-Defense 0.1 0.8 4.1 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 0.2 2.0 13.3 Durables 0.8 1.1 9.1 Primary Metals 2.5 2.4 3.9 General Machinery 3.0 3.5 7.8 Computers/Electronics 0.5 1.8 -0.5 Electrical Equipment

Appliances 1.6 5.5 -3.8 Transport Equipment -1.0 -0.6 29.7

NonDefense aircraft -13.8 0.2 2642.2

Defense aircraft -12.3 -4.3 31.9

Ships/boats -6.0 7.8 16.1 NonDurables -0.6 0.5 0.9 Computers and related products 6.9 -10.9 -0.2 Motor vehicles/parts 3.6 -0.1 -1.7 NonDefense Cap -2.9 2.6 22.8 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 2.6 3.0 -0.5 Defense Cap -0.5 -9.3 37.4 Durables Ex-Transport 1.6 1.8 1.7 Durables NonDefense 0.8 1.2 8.5 Unfilled-Durables 0.1 0.3 0.1 SHIPMENTS-PCT CHANGES: Nov Oct Sept Total 0.4 0.3 0.7 Durables 1.6 unch 0.5 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 2.0 0.4 -0.3 INVENTORIES-PCT CHANGES: Nov Oct Sept Total unch unch 0.6 Computers and related products -1.1 1.9 -3.4 Motor vehicles and parts 0.1 1.1 0.5 ORDERS-BLNS OF DLRS: Nov Oct Sept New Orders 477.649 477.438 473.786 Ex-Transportation 410.130 409.267 405.220 Ex-Defense 466.874 466.604 462.764 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 161.449 161.073 157.989 Durables 220.914 219.202 216.865 Primary Metals 29.362 28.645 27.966 General Machinery 31.906 30.976 29.936 Computers/Electronics 20.782 20.685 20.318 Electrical Equipment

Appliances 10.127 9.966 9.445 Transport Equipment 67.519 68.171 68.566

NonDefense aircraft 12.625 14.652 14.616

Defense aircraft 4.974 5.669 5.923

Ships/boats 1.584 1.686 1.564 NonDurables 256.735 258.236 256.921 Computers and related products 2.590 2.423 2.718 Motor vehicles/parts 44.218 42.692 42.746 NonDefense Cap 70.671 72.800 70.938 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 63.457 61.830 60.013 Defense Cap 7.569 7.606 8.390 Durables Ex-Transport 153.395 151.031 148.299 Durables NonDefense 210.139 208.368 205.843 Unfilled-Durables 984.514 983.406 980.124 SHIPMENTS-BLNS DLRS: Nov Oct Sept Total 483.701 481.734 480.401 Durables 226.966 223.498 223.480 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 64.316 63.074 62.850 INVENTORIES-BLNS DLRS: Nov Oct Sept Total 615.181 615.204 615.453 Computers and related products 3.835 3.878 3.806 Motor vehicles and parts 25.597 25.560 25.290 INVENTORIES/SHIPMENTS RATIO: Nov Oct

1.27 1.28

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:

Nov Oct Sept

Factory Orders N/A 0.8 4.5

Durable Goods 0.7 1.1 9.1

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Nov factory orders +0.4 pct

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

N/A - not available

Initial orders for November durable goods were issued on Dec. 21.

The Commerce Department said that semiconductor shipments are included in the computers and electronic products and other applicable aggregate totals. They are no longer listed separately.

The inventories/shipments ratio is a measure of the number of months it takes to deplete inventories at the current pace of shipments.

General machinery includes groups such as industrial, farm, construction, mining and metalworking.