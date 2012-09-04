FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-TABLE-U.S. July construction spending falls 0.9 pct
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 4, 2012 / 2:00 PM / in 5 years

RPT-TABLE-U.S. July construction spending falls 0.9 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted annual rates of construction spending, with comparisons: PERCENT CHANGE: July June July‘12/11 Total Spending -0.9 0.4 9.3 Private Spending -1.2 0.6 15.0

Residential -1.6 2.4 19.0

Lodging unch 2.9 35.7

Office -0.1 0.1 10.2

Commercial -1.9 -1.1 2.8

Transportation 2.8 0.4 17.9

Manufacturing -2.1 0.6 17.4 Public Spending -0.4 unch -0.7

Educational -0.6 -0.2 -5.0

Highways/streets -0.3 1.5 5.2

BILLIONS OF U.S. DOLLARS:

July June July‘11 Total Spending 834.4 842.2 763.5 Private Spending 558.7 565.6 485.8

Residential 264.6 268.9 222.4

Lodging 10.7 10.7 7.9

Office 25.3 25.3 23.0

Commercial 42.9 43.7 41.7

Transportation 11.4 11.1 9.6

Manufacturing 48.7 49.7 41.5 Public Spending 275.7 276.7 277.7

Educational 66.0 66.4 69.5

Highways/streets 81.2 81.4 77.1

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PCT CHANGES:

June May

Total Spending 0.4 1.6

Private Spending 0.7 2.1

Public Spending unch 0.5

Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:

U.S. July construction spending: +0.4 pct

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.