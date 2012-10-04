TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rose in latest week

Oct 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
09/29/12 367,000 375,000 N/A N/A
09/22/12 363,000-R 375,000-R 3,281,000 2.6
09/15/12 385,000 378,500 3,281,000-R 2.6
09/08/12 385,000 375,750 3,275,000 2.6
09/01/12 367,000 371,750 3,304,000 2.6
08/25/12 377,000 371,000 3,332,000 2.6
08/18/12 374,000 368,750 3,331,000 2.6
08/11/12 369,000 364,500 3,320,000 2.6
Initial Claims: Sept. 22 from 359,000
Four-Week Average: Sept. 22 from 374,000
Continued Claims: Sept. 15 from 3,271,000
The department said three states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Sept. 22, the latest period for which data are available:
Mississippi 3,314
Ohio 1,975
Michigan 1,179
The department said nine states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Sept. 22, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:
California -13,527
New York -3,773
North Carolina -2,198
Indiana -2,160
Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:
U.S. Jobless Claims: 370,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 3.271 mln
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 298,743 SEPT 29 WEEK FROM 303,685 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,815,352 SEPT 22 WEEK FROM 2,841,521 PRIOR WEEK