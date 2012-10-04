TABLE-U.S. Aug factory orders fell 5.2 pct

Oct 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. factory orders, shipments and unfilled orders. ORDERS-PCT CHANGES: Aug July June New Orders -5.2 2.6 -0.5 Ex-Transportation 0.7 0.7 -2.2 Ex-Defense -4.6 3.2 -1.6 Manufacturing with unfilled orders -16.7 3.4 2.4 Durables -13.2 3.3 1.6 Primary Metals -2.1 2.2 -1.5 General Machinery -5.0 -6.1 -2.5 Computers/Electronics -3.4 -2.1 -4.9 Electrical Equipment

Appliances 3.8 -2.2 -4.6 Transport Equipment -34.9 13.2 10.8

NonDefense aircraft -101.8 51.1 32.5

Defense aircraft -8.1 -11.4 23.7

Ships/boats -40.9 -28.8 226.5 NonDurables 2.2 1.9 -2.3 Computers and related products -3.3 0.3 -5.0 Motor vehicles/parts -11.0 12.3 -0.7 NonDefense Cap -24.4 4.4 2.4 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 1.1 -5.6 -2.7 Defense Cap -40.5 -14.3 64.3 Durables Ex-Transport -1.6 -1.4 -2.2 Durables NonDefense -12.4 4.7 -0.7 Unfilled-Durables -1.7 0.7 0.4 SHIPMENTS-PCT CHANGES: Aug July June Total -0.3 1.9 -1.2 Durables -2.9 1.8 unch NonDefense Cap ex aircraft -0.7 -1.6 1.4 INVENTORIES-PCT CHANGES: Aug July June Total 0.6 0.6 -0.1 Computers and related products -1.0 2.1 -2.8 Motor vehicles and parts 1.0 1.3 0.5 ORDERS-BLNS OF DLRS: Aug July June New Orders 452.806 477.711 465.739 Ex-Transportation 400.845 397.922 395.266 Ex-Defense 444.048 465.525 451.064 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 139.126 166.941 161.449 Durables 198.320 228.588 221.368 Primary Metals 27.003 27.588 26.996 General Machinery 28.111 29.584 31.514 Computers/Electronics 20.550 21.280 21.744 Electrical Equipment

Appliances 9.927 9.566 9.778 Transport Equipment 51.961 79.789 70.473

NonDefense aircraft -.346 19.199 12.708

Defense aircraft 4.186 4.556 5.143

Ships/boats 1.446 2.447 3.438 NonDurables 254.486 249.123 244.371 Computers and related products 2.756 2.850 2.841 Motor vehicles/parts 43.820 49.235 43.851 NonDefense Cap 57.414 75.941 72.741 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 60.795 60.113 63.667 Defense Cap 6.061 10.180 11.878 Durables Ex-Transport 146.359 148.799 150.895 Durables NonDefense 189.562 216.402 206.693 Unfilled-Durables 978.842 995.852 988.660 SHIPMENTS-BLNS DLRS: Aug July June Total 476.856 478.169 469.382 Durables 222.370 229.046 225.011 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 63.319 63.787 64.815 INVENTORIES-BLNS DLRS: Aug July June Total 611.806 608.099 604.221 Computers and related products 3.961 4.000 3.919 Motor vehicles and parts 25.172 24.927 24.596 INVENTORIES/SHIPMENTS RATIO: Aug July

1.28 1.27

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:

Aug July June

Factory Orders N/A 2.8 -0.5

Durable Goods -13.2 3.3 1.6

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Aug factory orders -5.8 pct

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

N/A - not available

Initial orders for August durable goods were issued on Sept. 27.

The Commerce Department said that semiconductor shipments are included in the computers and electronic products and other applicable aggregate totals. They are no longer listed separately.

The inventories/shipments ratio is a measure of the number of months it takes to deplete inventories at the current pace of shipments.

General machinery includes groups such as industrial, farm, construction, mining and metalworking.