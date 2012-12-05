TABLE-U.S. Q3 non-farm productivity revised to +2.9 pct

Dec 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department estimates of U.S. productivity/costs, seasonally adjusted annual percent changes from prior quarters (2005=100):

Productivity Unit Labor Costs

Q3-R Q3-P Q2 Q3-R Q3-P Q2 NonFarm 2.9 1.9 1.9 -1.9 -0.1 -0.5 Manufacturing -0.7 -0.4 -0.1 3.2 1.5 9.0 Durable Goods -1.6 -0.7 3.9 3.7 0.9 8.0 NonDurables 0.2 -0.1 -4.3 3.0 3.0 7.6 Total Business 2.5 1.5 1.7 -1.5 0.4 -0.4 Nonfin. Corps N/A -4.0 -2.4 N/A 5.9 5.4 P-Preliminary, PR-Previous reported, R-Revised. N/A-Not Available.

Hourly Compensation

Q3-R Q3-P Q2 NonFarm 0.9 1.8 1.3 Manufacturing 2.4 1.2 9.0 Durable Goods 2.0 0.2 12.2 NonDurables 3.3 2.9 3.0 Total Business 1.0 1.9 1.3 Nonfin. Corps N/A 1.7 2.8 P-Preliminary, PR-Previous reported, R-Revised. N/A-Not Available. CHANGE IN NON-FARM PRODUCTIVITY FROM SAME QUARTER A YEAR AGO:

Q3‘12/11 (Prev) Productivity 1.7 1.5 Output 3.5 3.3 Hours 1.8 1.8 Hourly Compensation 1.8 2.6 Real Hourly Compensation 0.1 0.9 Unit Labor Costs 0.1 1.1

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. revised Q3 non-farm productivity +2.7 pct

U.S. revised Q3 non-farm unit labor costs -0.9 pct