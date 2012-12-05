TABLE-U.S. Oct factory orders rose 0.8 pct

Dec 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. factory orders, shipments and unfilled orders. ORDERS-PCT CHANGES: Oct Sept Aug New Orders 0.8 4.5 -5.1 Ex-Transportation 1.3 1.2 0.7 Ex-Defense 0.8 4.1 -4.5 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 1.3 13.3 -16.4 Durables 0.5 9.1 -13.1 Primary Metals 1.6 3.9 -2.5 General Machinery 4.6 7.8 -6.1 Computers/Electronics 0.5 -0.5 -4.0 Electrical Equipment

Appliances 4.8 -3.8 2.6 Transport Equipment -2.3 29.7 -33.7

NonDefense aircraft -5.6 2642.2 -97.2

Defense aircraft -4.3 31.9 -1.4

Ships/boats 11.2 16.1 -45.0 NonDurables 1.1 0.9 2.2 Computers and related products -12.2 -0.2 -4.4 Motor vehicles/parts -0.9 -1.7 -11.7 NonDefense Cap 1.8 22.8 -23.9 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 2.9 -0.5 0.3 Defense Cap -7.4 37.4 -40.0 Durables Ex-Transport 1.8 1.7 -2.0 Durables NonDefense 0.6 8.5 -12.3 Unfilled-Durables 0.3 0.1 -1.7 SHIPMENTS-PCT CHANGES: Oct Sept Aug Total 0.4 0.7 -0.2 Durables -0.4 0.5 -2.9 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft -0.1 -0.3 -1.1 INVENTORIES-PCT CHANGES: Oct Sept Aug Total 0.1 0.6 0.6 Computers and related products 1.7 -3.4 -1.5 Motor vehicles and parts 1.5 0.5 0.9 ORDERS-BLNS OF DLRS: Oct Sept Aug New Orders 477.577 473.786 453.411 Ex-Transportation 410.581 405.220 400.540 Ex-Defense 466.661 462.764 444.507 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 160.115 157.989 139.495 Durables 217.915 216.865 198.693 Primary Metals 28.421 27.966 26.908 General Machinery 31.299 29.936 27.778 Computers/Electronics 20.416 20.318 20.428 Electrical Equipment

Appliances 9.897 9.445 9.815 Transport Equipment 66.996 68.566 52.871

NonDefense aircraft 13.799 14.616 0.533

Defense aircraft 5.666 5.923 4.490

Ships/boats 1.739 1.564 1.347 NonDurables 259.662 256.921 254.718 Computers and related products 2.386 2.718 2.724 Motor vehicles/parts 42.359 42.746 43.497 NonDefense Cap 72.192 70.938 57.756 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 61.728 60.013 60.305 Defense Cap 7.770 8.390 6.105 Durables Ex-Transport 150.919 148.299 145.822 Durables NonDefense 206.999 205.843 189.789 Unfilled-Durables 982.945 980.124 979.304 SHIPMENTS-BLNS DLRS: Oct Sept Aug Total 482.329 480.401 477.115 Durables 222.667 223.480 222.397 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 62.778 62.850 63.065 INVENTORIES-BLNS DLRS: Oct Sept Aug Total 615.950 615.453 611.959 Computers and related products 3.872 3.806 3.939 Motor vehicles and parts 25.676 25.290 25.155 INVENTORIES/SHIPMENTS RATIO: Oct Sept

1.28 1.28

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:

Oct Sept Aug

Factory Orders N/A 4.8 -5.1

Durable Goods unch 9.2 -13.1

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Oct factory orders unchanged

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

N/A - not available

Initial orders for October durable goods were issued on Nov. 27.

The Commerce Department said that semiconductor shipments are included in the computers and electronic products and other applicable aggregate totals. They are no longer listed separately.

The inventories/shipments ratio is a measure of the number of months it takes to deplete inventories at the current pace of shipments.

General machinery includes groups such as industrial, farm, construction, mining and metalworking.