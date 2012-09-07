FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT- TABLE-U.S. Aug nonfarm payrolls rose by 96,000
September 7, 2012 / 12:30 PM / 5 years ago

RPT- TABLE-U.S. Aug nonfarm payrolls rose by 96,000

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department seasonally adjusted jobs data. In 1,000s, Change Aug July June in Nonfarm Payrolls 96 141 45 Jobless Rate (Pct) 8.1 8.3 8.2 Earnings, Hours of All Private, Non-Farm workers:

Aug July June Avg Weekly Hours 34.4 34.4 34.5 Manufacturing Hours 40.5 40.7 40.6 Overtime Hours 3.2 3.2 3.2 Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 23.52 23.53 23.50

Pct change 0.0 0.1 Earnings, Hours of Private, Non-Farm Production workers:

Aug July June Avg Weekly Hours 33.7 33.7 33.7 Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 19.75 19.76 19.74

Pct change -0.1 0.1 Non-Farm Month-On-Month Payroll Changes by Industry (1,000s):

Aug July June Total Private 103 162 63 Goods-Producing -16 23 9 Construction 1 0 4 Manufacturing -15 23 7 Service-Providing 119 139 54 Wholesale Trade 7.9 8.8 7.7 Retail 6.1 -1.8 -9.0 Transp/warehousing 5.7 10.6 -4.1 Information 3 8 -7 Financial activities 7 -2 3 Professional/business 28 47 41 Temporary help svs -4.9 6.7 18.3 Leisure/hospitality 34 28 14 Government -7 -21 -18 Aggregate Weekly Hours Indexes, Seasonally Adj. (2007=100)

Aug July June

Total Private (pct change) 0.1 -0.2

Manufacturing (pct change) -0.7 0.5

Total Private (index) 96.0 95.9 96.1

Manufacturing (index) 87.2 87.8 87.4

Note--The indexes show total aggregate hours of production or nonsupervisory workers on private nonfarm payrolls by industry. HOUSEHOLD SURVEY-Civilian Employment, Seasonally Adj. (Monthly change in 1,000s):

Aug July June Workforce -368 -150 156 Employed -119 -195 128 Unemployed -250 45 29

Aug July June

U-6 Jobless Rate (pct) 14.7 15.0 14.9

Jobless duration

27 weeks or more (1,000s) 5,033 5,185 5,370

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast for Aug:

Nonfarm payrolls +125,000

Factory payrolls: +10,000

Private payrolls: +138,000

Jobless rate: 8.3 pct

Average hourly earnings: +0.2 pct

Average workweek: 34.5 hours

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

N/A-not available

The U-6 jobless rate measures total unemployment, plus all personnel marginally attached to labor force and total employed part time for economic reasons as a percent of civilian labor force plus all persons marginally attached.

The nonfarm payroll data is based on a survey of employers and the jobless rate is based on a survey of households.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
