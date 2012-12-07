TABLE-U.S. Nov nonfarm payrolls rose by 146,000

Dec 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department seasonally adjusted jobs data.

In 1,000s, Change Nov Oct (Prev) Sept (Prev)

in Nonfarm Payrolls 146 138 171 132 148

Jobless Rate (Pct) 7.7 7.9 7.9 7.8 7.8

Earnings, Hours of All Private, Non-Farm workers:

Nov Oct (Prev) Sept (Prev)

Avg Weekly Hours 34.4 34.4 34.4 34.5 34.4

Manufacturing Hours 40.6 40.5 40.5 40.6 40.6

Overtime Hours 3.2 3.2 3.2 3.2 3.2

Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 23.63 23.59 23.58 23.60 23.59

Pct change 0.2 0.0

Earnings, Hours of Private, Non-Farm Production workers:

Nov Oct (Prev) Sept (Prev)

Avg Weekly Hours 33.7 33.6 33.6 33.7 33.7

Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 19.84 19.81 19.79 19.80 19.80

Pct change 0.2 0.1

Non-Farm Month-On-Month Payroll Changes by Industry (1,000s):

Nov Oct (Prev) Sept (Prev)

Total Private 147 189 184 122 128

Goods-Producing -22 18 21 -17 -13

Construction -20 15 17 -1 2

Manufacturing -7 10 13 -16 -14

Service-Providing 169 171 163 139 141

Wholesale Trade 13.1 8.0 6.5 -0.5 -3.0

Retail 52.6 50.9 36.4 36.6 27.3

Transp/warehousing 3.5 9.2 2.2 3.7 7.2

Information 12 -5 1 -8 -9

Financial activities 1 5 4 14 14

Professional/business 43 55 51 8 8

Temporary help svs 18.0 13.9 13.6 -10.0 -11.8

Leisure/hospitality 23 20 28 28 36

Government -1 -51 -13 10 20

Aggregate Weekly Hours Indexes, Seasonally Adj. (2007=100)

Nov Oct Sept Total Private (pct change) 0.2 -0.1 Manufacturing (pct change) 0.2 -0.2 Total Private (index) 96.5 96.3 96.4 Manufacturing (index) 87.3 87.1 87.3 Note--The indexes show total aggregate hours of production or nonsupervisory workers on private nonfarm payrolls by industry. HOUSEHOLD SURVEY-Civilian Employment, Seasonally Adj. (Monthly change in 1,000s):

Nov Oct Sept Workforce -350 578 418 Employed -122 410 873 Unemployed -229 170 -456

Nov Oct Sept U-6 Jobless Rate (pct) 14.4 14.6 14.7 Jobless duration 27 weeks or more (1,000s) 4,786 5,002 4,844

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast for Nov:

Nonfarm payrolls +93,000

Private payrolls: +95,000

Factory payrolls: -5,000

Jobless rate: 7.9 pct

Average hourly earnings: +0.2 pct

Average workweek: 34.4 hours

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

The U-6 jobless rate measures total unemployment, plus all personnel marginally attached to labor force and total employed part time for economic reasons as a percent of civilian labor force plus all persons marginally attached.

The nonfarm payroll data is based on a survey of employers and the jobless rate is based on a survey of households.