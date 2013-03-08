FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. Jan wholesale inventories rose 1.2 pct
March 8, 2013 / 3:00 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-U.S. Jan wholesale inventories rose 1.2 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Commerce Department report of wholesale inventories and sales, seasonally adjusted. (Percent Changes) Jan Dec (Prev) Jan13/12 Inventories Total 1.2 0.1 -0.1 6.5 Durable Goods 1.1 0.5 0.2 8.3

Automotive 0.4 -3.9 -3.8 -2.6

Prof‘l equip 1.9 1.8 1.0 9.5

Computer equip. 3.2 1.7 0.9 13.4

Machinery 1.7 0.7 0.2 18.6 Nondurable Goods 1.2 -0.6 -0.6 4.0

Petroleum 1.9 unch -0.2 1.4

Jan Dec (Prev) Jan13/12 Sales Total -0.8 unch unch 3.0 Durable Goods 0.7 -0.7 -0.9 2.3

Automotive 0.7 -0.7 -0.7 3.1

Prof‘l equip 0.3 -2.2 -2.3 1.1

Computer equip. 0.4 -2.2 -2.8 -1.2

Machinery 4.2 0.6 -0.1 6.3 Nondurable Goods -2.1 0.7 0.8 3.6

Petroleum -4.5 0.4 1.5 0.5 (Billions of dlrs) Jan Dec (Prev) Jan‘12 Inventories Total 504.41 498.62 497.65 473.57 Durable Goods 299.73 296.39 295.45 276.75

Automotive 43.92 43.75 43.80 45.11 Nondurables 204.68 202.23 202.20 196.83 (Billions of dlrs) Jan Dec (Prev) Jan‘12 Sales Total 415.41 418.92 418.86 403.27 Durable Goods 188.00 186.64 186.29 183.80

Automotive 33.77 33.54 33.55 32.76 Nondurables 227.41 232.28 232.57 219.47 Stock-to_sales ratio Jan Dec (Prev) Jan‘12

1.21 1.19 1.19 1.17

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Jan. wholesale inventories +0.3 pct

U.S. Jan. wholesale sales +0.1 pct

NOTES/HISTORICAL COMPARISONS:

The stock-to-sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
