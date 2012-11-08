FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fell in latest week
#Market News
November 8, 2012 / 1:30 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fell in latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

11/03/12 355,000 370,500 N/A N/A

10/27/12 363,000 367,250 3,127,000 2.4

10/20/12 372,000 368,750 3,262,000-R 2.5

10/13/12 392,000 366,500 3,259,000 2.5

10/06/12 342,000 364,750 3,263,000 2.5

09/29/12 369,000 375,500 3,281,000 2.6

09/22/12 363,000 375,000 3,288,000 2.6

09/15/12 385,000 378,500 3,281,000 2.6

REVISIONS:

Continued Claims: Oct. 20 from 3,263,000

STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said three states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Oct. 27, the latest period for which data are available:

Oregon 2,379

Indiana 1,663

California 1,139

STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said five states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Oct. 27, the latest period for which data are available:

North Carolina -3,782

Tennessee -1,756

Maryland -1,361

Florida -1,141

New Jersey -1,080

Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:

U.S. Jobless Claims: 370,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 3.253 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 355,406 NOV 3 WEEK FROM 339,917 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,742,581 OCT 27 WEEK FROM 2,837,543 PRIOR WEEK

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
