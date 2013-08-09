FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-U.S. June wholesale inventories fall 0.2 pct
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 9, 2013 / 2:01 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-U.S. June wholesale inventories fall 0.2 pct

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Commerce Department report of wholesale inventories and sales, seasonally adjusted. (Percent Changes) June May (Prev) June13/12 Inventories Total -0.2 -0.6 -0.5 2.9 Durable Goods unch -0.3 -0.3 4.3

Automotive -1.5 -0.4 unch -2.6

Prof‘l equip 1.4 0.1 0.3 7.7

Computer equip. 2.1 0.5 0.2 13.3

Machinery 0.6 -0.5 -0.7 8.8 Nondurable Goods -0.3 -1.1 -0.8 0.7

Petroleum 1.9 0.3 0.7 6.6

June May (Prev) June13/12 Sales Total 0.4 1.5 1.6 5.6 Durable Goods 1.1 0.2 0.3 5.4

Automotive 0.5 2.6 3.0 5.3

Prof‘l equip 0.9 -0.3 -0.1 1.8

Computer equip. 1.5 0.5 0.3 2.7

Machinery 0.7 0.2 0.4 13.1 Nondurable Goods -0.2 2.7 2.8 5.8

Petroleum 5.3 1.4 1.1 7.7 (Billions of dlrs) June May (Prev) June‘12 Inventories Total 499.68 500.49 500.87 485.61 Durable Goods 306.93 307.06 306.99 294.27

Automotive 48.54 49.30 49.48 49.84 Nondurables 192.75 193.42 193.89 191.33 (Billions of dlrs) June May (Prev) June‘12 Sales Total 425.88 424.18 424.57 403.24 Durable Goods 197.02 194.91 195.11 186.92

Automotive 34.68 34.52 34.67 32.94 Nondurables 228.86 229.27 229.46 216.32 Stock-to_sales ratio June May (Prev) June‘12

1.17 1.18 1.18 1.20

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. June wholesale inventories +0.4 pct

U.S. June wholesale sales +0.7

NOTES/HISTORICAL COMPARISONS:

On May 31 the department issued annual benchmark revisions to U.S. Wholesale Inventories and Sales through March 2013, resulting in updates to previously reported data.

The stock-to-sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.