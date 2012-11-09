FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. Oct import prices rose 0.5 pct
November 9, 2012 / 1:30 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-U.S. Oct import prices rose 0.5 pct

Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of U.S. import and export price changes by percent (unadjusted).

Oct Sept (Prev) Oct12/11 ALL IMPORTS 0.5 1.1 1.1 0.4 Petroleum 1.3 4.7 4.6 1.9 Nonpetroleum 0.3 0.1 0.2 -0.3 Food, Feed, Drink 0.2 1.7 1.7 -0.8 Industrial Supplies 1.2 2.8 2.7 -0.1 Capital Goods 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.8 Motor Vehicles,Parts 0.3 0.2 0.3 1.8 Consumer Goods ExAutos 0.2 -0.1 unch 0.2

Oct Sept (Prev) Oct12/11 ALL EXPORTS unch 0.8 0.8 1.4 Agricultural -1.9 1.2 1.1 11.6 Non-Agricultural 0.2 0.7 0.7 0.2 Food, Feed, Drink -1.8 1.0 0.9 14.2 Industrial Supplies 0.4 1.8 1.8 -1.1 Capital Goods 0.1 0.1 unch 1.1 Motor Vehicles,Parts -0.1 0.3 0.3 1.1 Consumer Goods ExAutos 0.1 0.3 0.2 -0.1

The department reported Oct price indices (2000 base year equals 100) of 141.7 for imports and 134.5 for exports.

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Oct. import prices unchanged

U.S. Oct. export prices +0.2 pct

