FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-U.S. Sept wholesale inventories rose 1.1 pct
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 9, 2012 / 3:00 PM / in 5 years

TABLE-U.S. Sept wholesale inventories rose 1.1 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Commerce Department report of wholesale inventories and sales, seasonally adjusted. (Percent Changes) Sept Aug (Prev) Sept12/11 Inventories Total 1.1 0.8 0.5 7.5 Durable Goods 0.9 0.2 0.1 8.2

Automotive -0.8 -0.4 unch 6.0

Prof‘l equip 0.4 -1.5 -1.5 1.5

Computer equip. 0.8 -5.0 -5.1 -0.6

Machinery 1.5 1.8 1.7 18.6 Nondurable Goods 1.4 1.7 1.2 6.5

Petroleum 5.5 10.2 9.4 11.9

Sept Aug (Prev) Sept12/11 Sales Total 2.0 1.0 0.9 4.4 Durable Goods 1.2 0.9 0.9 2.8

Automotive 0.1 1.9 2.0 19.4

Prof‘l equip 0.3 -0.1 0.2 -0.5

Computer equip. 0.2 -0.3 0.2 -2.2

Machinery 0.4 0.3 0.5 2.8 Nondurable Goods 2.7 1.1 0.9 5.7

Petroleum 8.3 6.5 5.6 13.1 (Billions of dlrs) Sept Aug (Prev) Sept‘11 Inventories Total 494.15 488.79 487.53 459.78 Durable Goods 291.28 288.72 288.37 269.32

Automotive 45.60 45.99 46.16 43.03 Nondurables 202.87 200.07 199.15 190.46 (Billions of dlrs) Sept Aug (Prev) Sept‘11 Sales Total 413.97 405.90 405.43 396.54 Durable Goods 184.83 182.70 182.69 179.79

Automotive 34.69 34.66 34.69 29.06 Nondurables 229.15 223.20 222.74 216.75 Stock-to-sales ratio Sept Aug (Prev) Sept‘11

1.19 1.20 1.20 1.16

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Aug wholesale inventories +0.4 pct

U.S. Aug wholesale sales +0.7 pct

NOTES/HISTORICAL COMPARISONS:

The stock-to-sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.