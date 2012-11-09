TABLE-U.S. Sept wholesale inventories rose 1.1 pct

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Commerce Department report of wholesale inventories and sales, seasonally adjusted. (Percent Changes) Sept Aug (Prev) Sept12/11 Inventories Total 1.1 0.8 0.5 7.5 Durable Goods 0.9 0.2 0.1 8.2

Automotive -0.8 -0.4 unch 6.0

Prof‘l equip 0.4 -1.5 -1.5 1.5

Computer equip. 0.8 -5.0 -5.1 -0.6

Machinery 1.5 1.8 1.7 18.6 Nondurable Goods 1.4 1.7 1.2 6.5

Petroleum 5.5 10.2 9.4 11.9

Sept Aug (Prev) Sept12/11 Sales Total 2.0 1.0 0.9 4.4 Durable Goods 1.2 0.9 0.9 2.8

Automotive 0.1 1.9 2.0 19.4

Prof‘l equip 0.3 -0.1 0.2 -0.5

Computer equip. 0.2 -0.3 0.2 -2.2

Machinery 0.4 0.3 0.5 2.8 Nondurable Goods 2.7 1.1 0.9 5.7

Petroleum 8.3 6.5 5.6 13.1 (Billions of dlrs) Sept Aug (Prev) Sept‘11 Inventories Total 494.15 488.79 487.53 459.78 Durable Goods 291.28 288.72 288.37 269.32

Automotive 45.60 45.99 46.16 43.03 Nondurables 202.87 200.07 199.15 190.46 (Billions of dlrs) Sept Aug (Prev) Sept‘11 Sales Total 413.97 405.90 405.43 396.54 Durable Goods 184.83 182.70 182.69 179.79

Automotive 34.69 34.66 34.69 29.06 Nondurables 229.15 223.20 222.74 216.75 Stock-to-sales ratio Sept Aug (Prev) Sept‘11

1.19 1.20 1.20 1.16

U.S. Aug wholesale inventories +0.4 pct

U.S. Aug wholesale sales +0.7 pct

The stock-to-sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.