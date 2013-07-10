FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-U.S. May wholesale inventories down 0.5 pct
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 10, 2013 / 2:01 PM / in 4 years

TABLE-U.S. May wholesale inventories down 0.5 pct

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Commerce Department report of wholesale inventories and sales, seasonally adjusted. (Percent Changes) May April (Prev) May13/12 Inventories Total -0.5 -0.1 0.2 3.3 Durable Goods -0.3 0.1 0.2 4.8

Automotive unch 2.7 1.9 -0.3

Prof‘l equip 0.3 -0.4 -0.3 6.2

Computer equip. 0.2 0.8 0.8 11.3

Machinery -0.7 -0.4 unch 9.1 Nondurable Goods -0.8 -0.3 0.1 1.0

Petroleum 0.7 -0.5 -0.1 -5.2

May April (Prev) May13/12 Sales Total 1.6 0.7 0.5 4.1 Durable Goods 0.3 1.4 1.6 3.7

Automotive 3.0 0.7 2.9 7.0

Prof‘l equip -0.1 0.7 0.8 1.1

Computer equip. 0.3 1.5 1.6 -0.1

Machinery 0.4 4.9 5.0 9.6 Nondurable Goods 2.8 0.2 -0.5 4.3

Petroleum 1.1 -2.4 -2.7 -4.3 (Billions of dlrs) May April (Prev) May‘12 Inventories Total 500.87 503.45 504.80 484.87 Durable Goods 306.99 307.97 308.40 292.93

Automotive 49.48 49.49 49.10 49.62 Nondurables 193.89 195.48 196.40 191.94 (Billions of dlrs) May April (Prev) May‘12 Sales Total 424.57 417.77 416.56 408.03 Durable Goods 195.11 194.55 194.89 188.12

Automotive 34.67 33.65 34.39 32.40 Nondurables 229.46 223.22 221.67 219.91 Stock-to_sales ratio May April (Prev) May‘12

1.18 1.21 1.21 1.19

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. May wholesale inventories +0.3 pct

U.S. May wholesale sales +0.4

NOTES/HISTORICAL COMPARISONS:

On May 31 the department issued annual benchmark revisions to U.S. Wholesale Inventories and Sales through March 2013, resulting in updates to previously reported data.

The stock-to-sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.