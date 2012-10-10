FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. Aug wholesale inventories rose 0.5 pct
#Market News
October 10, 2012 / 2:00 PM / in 5 years

TABLE-U.S. Aug wholesale inventories rose 0.5 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Commerce Department report of wholesale inventories and sales, seasonally adjusted. (Percent Changes) Aug July (Prev) Aug12/11 Inventories Total 0.5 0.6 0.7 5.3 Durable Goods 0.1 0.6 0.7 7.5

Automotive unch 0.3 0.4 7.7

Prof‘l equip -1.5 1.0 1.5 -0.1

Computer equip. -5.1 4.2 3.8 -4.0

Machinery 1.7 1.6 1.6 19.8 Nondurable Goods 1.2 0.7 0.7 2.3

Petroleum 9.4 -1.4 -0.7 -2.7

Aug July (Prev) Aug12/11 Sales Total 0.9 -0.2 -0.1 2.1 Durable Goods 0.9 -0.8 -0.8 1.0

Automotive 2.0 0.9 0.8 21.3

Prof‘l equip 0.2 -2.1 -2.3 -1.2

Computer equip. 0.2 -2.0 -1.8 -3.8

Machinery 0.5 -1.1 -1.0 3.1 Nondurable Goods 0.9 0.3 0.5 3.0

Petroleum 5.6 -2.5 -2.0 5.7 (Billions of dlrs) Aug July (Prev) Aug‘11 Inventories Total 487.53 484.94 485.19 462.98 Durable Goods 288.37 288.16 288.44 268.23

Automotive 46.16 46.16 46.25 42.88 Nondurables 199.15 196.78 196.75 194.74 (Billions of dlrs) Aug July (Prev) Aug‘11 Sales Total 405.43 401.94 402.39 397.05 Durable Goods 182.69 181.14 181.03 180.84

Automotive 34.69 34.00 33.98 28.59 Nondurables 222.74 220.80 221.35 216.21 Stock-to-sales ratio Aug July (Prev) Aug‘11

1.20 1.21 1.21 1.17

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Aug wholesale inventories +0.5 pct

U.S. Aug wholesale sales +0.5 pct

NOTES/HISTORICAL COMPARISONS:

The stock-to-sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
