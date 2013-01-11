FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. Dec import prices fell 0.1 pct
#Market News
January 11, 2013 / 1:30 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-U.S. Dec import prices fell 0.1 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of U.S. import and export price changes by percent (unadjusted).

Dec Nov (Prev) Dec12/11 ALL IMPORTS -0.1 -0.8 -0.9 -1.5 Petroleum -0.8 -3.4 -3.6 -7.1 Nonpetroleum 0.1 -0.1 -0.1 0.1 Food, Feed, Drink -0.2 -1.3 -1.3 -1.7 Industrial Supplies -0.1 -1.9 -2.0 -4.5 Capital Goods -0.2 -0.2 -0.3 unch Motor Vehicles,Parts unch unch unch 1.9 Consumer Goods ExAutos -0.1 -0.1 -0.1 -0.1

Dec Nov (Prev) Dec12/11 ALL EXPORTS -0.1 -0.7 -0.7 1.1 Agricultural 0.1 0.1 0.1 12.8 Non-Agricultural -0.2 -0.8 -0.7 -0.4 Food, Feed, Drink -0.4 0.2 0.3 14.3 Industrial Supplies -0.1 -2.0 -2.0 -2.2 Capital Goods -0.1 unch 0.2 1.0 Motor Vehicles,Parts unch unch unch 0.9 Consumer Goods ExAutos -0.1 -0.2 -0.2 unch

The department reported Dec price indices (2000 base year equals 100) of 140 for imports and 133.5 for exports.

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Dec. import prices +0.1 pct

U.S. Dec. export prices unchanged

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
