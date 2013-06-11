TABLE-U.S. April wholesale inventories rose 0.2 pct

June 11 (Reuters) - Commerce Department report of wholesale inventories and sales, seasonally adjusted. (Percent Changes) April March (Prev) April13/12 Inventories Total 0.2 0.3 0.4 4.1 Durable Goods 0.2 0.4 0.5 5.9

Automotive 1.9 1.6 1.1 -0.3

Prof‘l equip -0.3 0.1 0.2 6.6

Computer equip. 0.8 0.5 0.3 13.3

Machinery unch 0.8 1.0 12.0 Nondurable Goods 0.1 0.2 0.3 1.4

Petroleum -0.1 -3.3 -3.1 -11.5

April March (Prev) April13/12 Sales Total 0.5 -1.4 -1.3 0.7 Durable Goods 1.6 -0.1 -0.3 4.2

Automotive 2.9 1.7 1.4 7.2

Prof‘l equip 0.8 -0.2 -0.4 1.5

Computer equip. 1.6 0.2 -0.4 -0.5

Machinery 5.0 0.0 -1.1 12.0 Nondurable Goods -0.5 -2.6 -2.1 -2.2

Petroleum -2.7 -7.5 -6.0 -11.4 (Billions of dlrs) April March (Prev) April‘12 Inventories Total 504.80 503.83 504.27 484.98 Durable Goods 308.40 307.69 308.01 291.26

Automotive 49.10 48.19 47.96 49.23 Nondurables 196.40 196.14 196.26 193.72 (Billions of dlrs) April March (Prev) April‘12 Sales Total 416.56 414.67 415.32 413.57 Durable Goods 194.89 191.82 191.49 187.01

Automotive 34.39 33.41 33.31 32.06 Nondurables 221.67 222.85 223.84 226.55 Stock-to_sales ratio April March (Prev) April‘12

1.21 1.22 1.21 1.17

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. April wholesale inventories +0.2 pct

U.S. April wholesale sales unchanged

NOTES/HISTORICAL COMPARISONS:

On May 31 the department issued annual benchmark revisions to U.S. Wholesale Inventories and Sales through March 2013, resulting in updates to previously reported data.

The stock-to-sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.