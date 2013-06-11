FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-U.S. April wholesale inventories rose 0.2 pct
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 11, 2013 / 2:01 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-U.S. April wholesale inventories rose 0.2 pct

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) - Commerce Department report of wholesale inventories and sales, seasonally adjusted. (Percent Changes) April March (Prev) April13/12 Inventories Total 0.2 0.3 0.4 4.1 Durable Goods 0.2 0.4 0.5 5.9

Automotive 1.9 1.6 1.1 -0.3

Prof‘l equip -0.3 0.1 0.2 6.6

Computer equip. 0.8 0.5 0.3 13.3

Machinery unch 0.8 1.0 12.0 Nondurable Goods 0.1 0.2 0.3 1.4

Petroleum -0.1 -3.3 -3.1 -11.5

April March (Prev) April13/12 Sales Total 0.5 -1.4 -1.3 0.7 Durable Goods 1.6 -0.1 -0.3 4.2

Automotive 2.9 1.7 1.4 7.2

Prof‘l equip 0.8 -0.2 -0.4 1.5

Computer equip. 1.6 0.2 -0.4 -0.5

Machinery 5.0 0.0 -1.1 12.0 Nondurable Goods -0.5 -2.6 -2.1 -2.2

Petroleum -2.7 -7.5 -6.0 -11.4 (Billions of dlrs) April March (Prev) April‘12 Inventories Total 504.80 503.83 504.27 484.98 Durable Goods 308.40 307.69 308.01 291.26

Automotive 49.10 48.19 47.96 49.23 Nondurables 196.40 196.14 196.26 193.72 (Billions of dlrs) April March (Prev) April‘12 Sales Total 416.56 414.67 415.32 413.57 Durable Goods 194.89 191.82 191.49 187.01

Automotive 34.39 33.41 33.31 32.06 Nondurables 221.67 222.85 223.84 226.55 Stock-to_sales ratio April March (Prev) April‘12

1.21 1.22 1.21 1.17

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. April wholesale inventories +0.2 pct

U.S. April wholesale sales unchanged

NOTES/HISTORICAL COMPARISONS:

On May 31 the department issued annual benchmark revisions to U.S. Wholesale Inventories and Sales through March 2013, resulting in updates to previously reported data.

The stock-to-sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.