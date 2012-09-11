TABLE-U.S. July trade gap widened to $42.00 bln

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Commerce Department report of U.S. international trade.

Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis, (seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars).

July June Jan-Jul12 Jul11 Jan-Jul11 Balance -42.00 -41.90 -329.69 -45.58 -324.36 Exports 183.27 185.18 1,278.35 178.34 1,211.15 Imports 225.27 227.08 1,608.04 223.92 1,535.51

Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis, (seasonally adjusted percent changes).

July June July12/11 Exports -1.0 1.2 2.8 Imports -0.8 -1.5 0.6

Breakdown of goods and services on a BOP basis (seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars). TRADE BALANCE July June Jan-Jul12 Jul11 Jan-Jul11 Goods -57.26 -57.43 -437.35 -60.89 -429.43 Services 15.26 15.53 107.66 15.31 105.08 EXPORTS July June Jan-Jul12 Jul11 Jan-Jul11 Goods 130.81 132.76 913.45 126.59 859.66 Services 52.46 52.42 364.91 51.75 351.49 IMPORTS July June Jan-Jul12 Jul11 Jan-Jul11 Goods 188.07 190.19 1,350.79 187.47 1,289.09 Services 37.20 36.89 257.25 36.45 246.41

Trade in goods on a Census basis, seasonally adjusted. Billions of dlrs: July June Jan-Jul12 Jul11 Jan-Jul11 Balance -56.72 -56.67 -432.59 -60.01 -423.99

Petroleum -20.91 -22.50 -180.97 -26.27 -194.16

Nonpetrol -35.81 -34.17 -251.63 -33.74 -229.83

Net Adjusts. -0.54 -0.76 -4.75 -0.88 -5.44 Exports 129.41 131.52 903.78 125.09 849.03 Imports 186.14 188.19 1,336.38 185.10 1,273.02

Petroleum 30.75 32.87 251.51 36.16 255.72

Nonpetrol 155.38 155.32 1,084.86 148.94 1,017.30

Net Adjusts. 1.94 2.00 14.42 2.37 16.08

Seasonally adjusted in millions of dollars EXPORTS-Mln Dlrs: July June Jan-Jul12 Jul11 Jan-Jul11 Capital Goods 44,292 44,179 306,632 41,947 282,698 Autos/Parts 12,303 12,930 86,269 11,818 76,160 Civ.Aircraft 4,372 3,002 24,878 N/A 17,832 IMPORTS-Mln Dlrs: July June Jan-Jul12 Jul11 Jan-Jul11 Capital Goods 45,424 45,977 321,333 42,932 292,750 Autos/Parts 25,952 25,456 173,787 22,315 143,172 Civ.Aircraft 824 985 5,211 N/A 5,246 N/A - not available Unadjusted Census basis, in millions of dollars. EXPORTS July June Jan-Jul12 Jan-Jul11 Agricultural 10,246 10,161 77,487 80,102 Manufacturing 80,936 89,362 594,317 553,927 Crude Oil 221 136 1,034 779 Advanced Tech. 24,816 26,522 173,480 162,121 IMPORTS July June Jan-Jul12 Jan-Jul11 Agricultural 8,590 8,447 61,712 57,798 Manufacturing 144,866 143,842 979,543 907,802 Crude Oil 25,991 26,685 193,820 193,586 Advanced Tech. 32,955 33,697 223,940 214,975

EXPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)

July Canada -12.0 Mexico unch EU -11.7 China 0.4 Japan -6.4 South/Central America -3.9 Brazil -4.4 OPEC -11.9

IMPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE) Canada -9.0 Mexico -4.0 EU 2.6 China 5.6 Japan 3.9 South/Central America -1.0 Brazil -8.3 OPEC -6.4 TRADE BALANCE July June Jan-Jul12 Jul11 Jan-Jul11 Canada -2,113 -1,467 -19,531 -3,218 -19,986 Mexico -4,988 -5,935 -38,912 -5,039 -38,355 EU -11,970 -8,415 -63,836 -8,766 -56,987 China -29,376 -27,401 -174,433 -26,994 -160,422 Japan -6,812 -5,971 -45,870 -5,544 -31,976 Newly Industrial- ized Countries -789 1,497 7,430 410 6,756 South Korea -1,902 -1,130 -9,147 -1,465 -7,878 Taiwan -1,466 -1,165 -8,160 -1,603 -8,629 South/Central America 840 1,290 1,823 71 -4,692 Brazil 805 722 4,469 800 6,622 OPEC -8,353 -8,489 -65,130 -11,914 -76,566 Table lists trade balances only for selected countries Volume of U.S. energy-related crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted, in millions of barrels):

July June Jul11

337.2 331.8 350.8 Value of U.S. crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted, in billions of dollars):

July June Jul11

32.19 33.56 37.17 U.S. oil import price per barrel (unadjusted, unit price in dollars):

July June Jul11

93.83 100.13 104.27

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

$44 bln U.S. July trade deficit

NOTES:

Net Adjustments are used to convert from a Census Basis to a Balance-of-Payments basis, and are based on ownership. The BEA does not provide breakdowns of petroleum and nonpetroleum totals on a Balance of Payments basis.

N/A - not available