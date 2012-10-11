FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. Sept import prices rose 1.1 pct
October 11, 2012 / 12:30 PM / in 5 years

TABLE-U.S. Sept import prices rose 1.1 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of U.S. import and export price changes by percent (unadjusted).

Sept Aug (Prev) Sept12/11 ALL IMPORTS 1.1 1.1 0.7 -0.6 Petroleum 4.6 5.8 4.1 -0.1 Nonpetroleum 0.2 -0.2 -0.2 -0.9 Food, Feed, Drink 1.7 -0.8 -0.9 -1.9 Industrial Supplies 2.7 3.4 2.4 -2.5 Capital Goods 0.2 -0.1 -0.1 0.4 Motor Vehicles,Parts 0.3 unch unch 1.6 Consumer Goods ExAutos unch -0.3 -0.3 0.6

Sept Aug (Prev) Sept12/11 ALL EXPORTS 0.8 1.0 0.9 -0.5 Agricultural 1.1 5.2 5.1 6.7 Non-Agricultural 0.7 0.4 0.4 -1.5 Food, Feed, Drink 0.9 5.0 4.8 8.6 Industrial Supplies 1.8 1.4 1.4 -4.8 Capital Goods unch unch -0.2 1.0 Motor Vehicles,Parts 0.3 -0.2 -0.2 1.6 Consumer Goods ExAutos 0.2 unch unch -0.7

The department reported Sept price indices (2000 base year equals 100) of 140.8 for imports and 134.6 for exports.

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Sept. import prices +0.7 pct

U.S. Sept. export prices +0.4 pct

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
