TABLE-U.S. Oct trade gap widened to $42.24 bln

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Commerce Department report of U.S. international trade.

Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis, (seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars).

Oct Sept Jan-Oct12 Oct11 Jan-Oct11 Balance -42.24 -40.28 -452.52 -45.70 -459.30 Exports 180.51 187.33 1,828.72 178.74 1,748.90 Imports 222.75 227.60 2,281.23 224.45 2,208.21

Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis, (seasonally adjusted percent changes).

Oct Sept Oct12/11 Exports -3.6 3.1 1.0 Imports -2.1 1.5 -0.8

Breakdown of goods and services on a BOP basis (seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars). TRADE BALANCE Oct Sept Jan-Oct12 Oct11 Jan-Oct11 Goods -59.15 -57.32 -613.09 -60.53 -609.68 Services 16.91 17.05 160.57 14.82 150.38 EXPORTS Oct Sept Jan-Oct12 Oct11 Jan-Oct11 Goods 127.47 133.95 1,303.50 127.92 1,243.16 Services 53.04 53.38 525.21 50.82 505.75 IMPORTS Oct Sept Jan-Oct12 Oct11 Jan-Oct11 Goods 186.63 191.27 1,916.59 188.45 1,852.84 Services 36.13 36.33 364.64 36.00 355.36

Trade in goods on a Census basis, seasonally adjusted. Billions of dlrs: Oct Sept Jan-Oct12 Oct11 Jan-Oct11 Balance -58.36 -56.72 -606.63 -59.19 -600.92

Petroleum -24.61 -21.57 -250.76 -25.45 -271.47

Nonpetrol -33.75 -35.15 -355.87 -33.74 -329.45

Net Adjusts. -0.79 -0.60 -6.46 -1.34 -8.77 Exports 126.11 132.51 1,289.50 126.70 1,228.42 Imports 184.47 189.24 1,896.12 185.89 1,829.34

Petroleum 35.09 32.72 351.98 35.72 363.54

Nonpetrol 149.38 156.52 1,544.14 150.17 1,465.80

Net Adjusts. 2.16 2.04 20.47 2.56 23.51

Seasonally adjusted in millions of dollars EXPORTS-Mln Dlrs: Oct Sept Jan-Oct12 Oct11 Jan-Oct11 Capital Goods 43,042 44,909 438,898 42,400 408,572 Autos/Parts 11,558 11,928 121,971 11,388 110,098 Civ.Aircraft 3,567 4,588 37,054 N/A 27,282 IMPORTS-Mln Dlrs: Oct Sept Jan-Oct12 Oct11 Jan-Oct11 Capital Goods 45,065 45,454 456,701 43,727 422,280 Autos/Parts 23,973 24,429 247,752 21,797 208,827 Civ.Aircraft 1,068 1,112 7,862 N/A 7,527 N/A - not available Unadjusted Census basis, in millions of dollars. EXPORTS Oct Sept Jan-Oct12 Jan-Oct11 Agricultural 14,650 11,073 113,997 112,013 Manufacturing 85,948 85,294 851,662 807,667 Crude Oil 214 167 1,594 1,130 Advanced Tech. 26,055 25,756 250,834 235,856 IMPORTS Oct Sept Jan-Oct12 Jan-Oct11 Agricultural 8,262 7,798 86,390 82,109 Manufacturing 151,283 141,474 1,419,387 1,336,124 Crude Oil 26,005 24,517 270,518 279,751 Advanced Tech. 36,119 32,912 325,238 316,815

EXPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)

October Canada 6.6 Mexico 17.2 EU 1.4 China 23.1 Japan -8.0 South/Central America -1.3 Brazil 4.8 OPEC -5.8

IMPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)

October Canada 6.1 Mexico 11.7 EU 7.5 China 6.4 Japan 15.3 South/Central America -4.1 Brazil -2.1 OPEC 7.6 TRADE BALANCE Oct Sept Jan-Oct12 Oct11 Jan-Oct11 Canada -1,896 -1,900 -25,554 -2,186 -27,636 Mexico -4,360 -4,762 -52,553 -5,227 -54,264 EU -10,579 -8,639 -94,785 -8,158 -80,475 China -29,466 -29,059 -261,647 -28,075 -245,501 Japan -7,000 -4,818 -64,402 -6,244 -50,033 Newly Industrial- ized Countries -553 295 7,163 963 11,369 South Korea -1,603 -1,289 -13,637 -1,295 -11,404 Taiwan -1,391 -1,305 -12,286 -1,675 -13,348 South/Central America 2,591 2,242 7,028 782 -5,558 Brazil 1,758 1,520 8,646 1,348 10,765 OPEC -8,587 -7,108 -88,900 -8,066 -108,421 Table lists trade balances only for selected countries Volume of U.S. energy-related crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted, in millions of barrels):

Oct Sept Oct11

323.0 307.9 324.4 Value of U.S. crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted, in billions of dollars):

Oct Sept Oct11

33.17 31.57 32.46 U.S. oil import price per barrel (unadjusted, unit price in dollars):

Oct Sept Oct11

99.75 98.88 98.87

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

$42.6 bln U.S. October trade deficit

NOTES:

Net Adjustments are used to convert from a Census Basis to a Balance-of-Payments basis, and are based on ownership. The BEA does not provide breakdowns of petroleum and nonpetroleum totals on a Balance of Payments basis.

N/A - not available