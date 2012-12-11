TABLE-U.S. Oct wholesale inventories rose 0.6 pct

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Commerce Department report of wholesale inventories and sales, seasonally adjusted. (Percent Changes) Oct Sept (Prev) Oct12/11 Inventories Total 0.6 1.1 1.1 6.6 Durable Goods 1.0 1.0 0.9 8.4

Automotive 0.4 -0.8 -0.8 5.4

Prof‘l equip 1.1 0.8 0.4 2.4

Computer equip. 3.0 1.3 0.8 2.7

Machinery 1.1 1.4 1.5 19.3 Nondurable Goods -0.1 1.4 1.4 4.0

Petroleum -3.1 5.8 5.5 2.4

Oct Sept (Prev) Oct12/11 Sales Total -1.2 1.9 2.0 2.3 Durable Goods -0.9 0.8 1.2 1.5

Automotive -3.1 -0.8 0.1 9.1

Prof‘l equip -0.7 0.0 0.3 0.5

Computer equip. -1.1 -0.2 0.2 -2.5

Machinery -0.4 0.5 0.4 1.0 Nondurable Goods -1.4 2.7 2.7 3.0

Petroleum -5.7 8.2 8.3 6.3 (Billions of dlrs) Oct Sept (Prev) Oct‘11 Inventories Total 497.13 494.35 494.15 466.54 Durable Goods 294.41 291.50 291.28 271.66

Automotive 45.80 45.63 45.60 43.47 Nondurables 202.72 202.85 202.87 194.89 (Billions of dlrs) Oct Sept (Prev) Oct‘11 Sales Total 408.47 413.44 413.97 399.23 Durable Goods 182.46 184.18 184.83 179.78

Automotive 33.29 34.37 34.69 30.51 Nondurables 226.00 229.26 229.15 219.45 Stock-to-sales ratio Oct Sept (Prev) Oct‘11

1.22 1.20 1.19 1.17

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Oct wholesale inventories +0.4 pct

U.S. Oct wholesale sales +0.1 pct

NOTES/HISTORICAL COMPARISONS:

The stock-to-sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.