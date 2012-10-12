FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. Sept producer prices rose 1.1 pct
October 12, 2012 / 12:30 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-U.S. Sept producer prices rose 1.1 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department monthly producer price index (1982 equals 100, except where noted):

Seasonally Adj Unadjusted

Sept Aug Sept12/11 July Finished Goods 1.1 1.7 2.1 0.3 Less Food, Energy unch 0.2 2.3 0.4 Consumer Foods 0.2 0.9 1.9 0.5 Energy Goods 4.7 6.4 2.0 -0.4 Finished Goods Index(X) 196.7 195.5 N/A Residential NatGas(W) 1.3 1.0 -10.3 1.0 Gasoline 9.8 13.6 8.5 -3.1 Heating Oil 3.1 10.8 6.8 -0.1 Tobacco Products(X) unch 0.1 4.2 1.8 Passenger Cars -0.2 -0.2 1.6 1.1 Capital Equipment -0.1 0.2 1.7 0.2 Pharmaceutical Preps 0.3 0.5 6.0 0.9 Intermediate Goods 1.5 1.1 -0.1 -0.9 Less Food, Energy 0.6 -0.2 -1.1 -0.9 Manufact Materials 0.9 unch -2.3 -1.4 Construction Materials 0.3 0.2 2.1 -0.1 Intermed.Energy Goods 4.3 4.4 0.7 -1.6 Crude Goods 2.8 5.8 -2.6 1.8 Less Food, Energy(Y) 1.6 2.2 -9.1 -1.1 Food/Feedstuffs 1.6 4.6 4.8 5.2 Nonfood Materials 3.5 6.6 -6.7 -0.3 Energy Materials(Z) 4.4 9.7 -5.9 0.6 Petroleum(X) 11.4 12.8 5.4 -3.5 W-1990=100 X-not seasonally adjusted. Y-excludes crude petroleum Z-Includes crude petroleum. N/A-not available

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast:

U.S. Sept producer prices +0.7 pct

U.S. Sept year-over-year producer prices +1.8 pct

U.S. Sept producer prices ex-food/energy +0.2 pct

U.S. Sept year-over-year core producer prices +2.5 pct

