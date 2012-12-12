TABLE-U.S. Nov import prices fell 0.9 pct

Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of U.S. import and export price changes by percent (unadjusted).

Nov Oct (Prev) Nov12/11 ALL IMPORTS -0.9 0.3 0.5 -1.6 Petroleum -3.6 -0.2 1.3 -7.0 Nonpetroleum -0.1 0.4 0.3 unch Food, Feed, Drink -1.3 0.2 0.2 -2.1 Industrial Supplies -2.0 0.4 1.2 -4.9 Capital Goods -0.3 unch 0.1 0.3 Motor Vehicles,Parts unch 0.3 0.3 1.6 Consumer Goods ExAutos -0.1 0.4 0.2 0.3

Nov Oct (Prev) Nov12/11 ALL EXPORTS -0.7 unch unch 0.7 Agricultural 0.1 -1.9 -1.9 10.0 Non-Agricultural -0.7 0.2 0.2 -0.4 Food, Feed, Drink 0.3 -1.7 -1.8 12.4 Industrial Supplies -2.0 0.4 0.4 -2.7 Capital Goods 0.2 unch 0.1 1.2 Motor Vehicles,Parts unch -0.2 -0.1 0.4 Consumer Goods ExAutos -0.2 unch 0.1 -0.2

The department reported Nov price indices (2000 base year equals 100) of 139.9 for imports and 133.6 for exports.

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Nov. import prices -0.5 pct

U.S. Nov. export prices unchanged