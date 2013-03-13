FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE - U.S. Jan business inventories rose 1.0 pct
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 13, 2013 / 2:00 PM / in 5 years

TABLE - U.S. Jan business inventories rose 1.0 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. business inventories and sales. PCT CHANGES: INVENTORIES Jan Dec (Prev) Jan‘13/12 Total Business 1.0 0.3 0.1 5.6 Manufacturers 0.5 UNCH 0.1 2.2 Retailers 1.5 0.8 0.5 9.0 Autos/parts 1.9 1.1 0.8 20.1 Wholesalers 1.2 0.1 -0.1 6.5 SALES Jan Dec (Prev) Jan‘13/12 Total Business -0.3 0.1 0.3 2.9 Manufacturers -0.2 UNCH 0.4 1.9 Retailers 0.3 0.4 0.4 4.0 Autos/parts -0.3 1.4 1.2 7.6 Wholesalers -0.8 UNCH UNCH 3.0 BLNS OF DLRS: INVENTORIES Jan Dec (Prev) Jan‘12 Total Business 1,642.2 1,625.4 1,623.1 1,555.1 Manufacturers 618.4 615.2 615.5 605.0 Retailers 519.4 511.6 510.0 476.6 Autos/parts 163.4 160.4 159.9 136.1 Wholesalers 504.4 498.6 497.7 473.6 SALES Jan Dec (Prev) Jan‘12 Total Business 1,268.8 1,272.2 1,274.1 1,233.1 Manufacturers 481.8 482.8 484.9 472.6 Retailers 371.6 370.4 370.4 357.3 Autos/parts 77.6 77.9 77.7 72.1 Wholesalers 415.4 418.9 418.9 403.3 Inventory-to- Jan Dec (Prev) Jan‘12 Sales Ratio 1.29 1.28 1.27 1.26

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Jan business inventories +0.4 pct

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

The inventory/sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.