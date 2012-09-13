TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rose in latest week

Sept 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
09/08/12 382,000 375,000 N/A N/A
09/01/12 367,000-R 371,750-R 3,283,000 2.6
08/25/12 377,000 371,000 3,332,000-R 2.6
08/18/12 374,000 368,750 3,331,000-R 2.6
08/11/12 369,000 364,500 3,320,000 2.6
08/04/12 364,000 369,250 3,313,000 2.6
07/28/12 368,000 366,250 3,336,000 2.6
07/21/12 357,000 368,250 3,280,000 2.6
Initial Claims: Sept. 1 from 365,000
Four-Week Average: Sept. 1 from 371,250
Continued Claims: Aug. 25 from 3,322,000; Aug. 18 from 3,328,000
The department said two states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Sept. 1, the latest period for which data are available:
Pennsylvania 1,639
Nevada 1,351
The department said three states and one territory reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Sept. 1, the latest period for which data are available:
Florida -1,923
North Carolina -1,566
Georgia -1,199
Puerto Rico -1,101
Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:
U.S. Jobless Claims: 370,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 3.318 mln
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 297,402 SEPT 8 WEEK FROM 309,460 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,912,245 SEPT 1 WEEK FROM 3,085,480 PRIOR WEEK