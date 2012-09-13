FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. Aug producer prices rose 1.7 pct
#Market News
September 13, 2012 / 12:30 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-U.S. Aug producer prices rose 1.7 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department monthly producer price index (1982 equals 100, except where noted):

Seasonally Adj Unadjusted

AUG July AUG12/11 June Finished Goods 1.7 0.3 2.0 0.1 Less Food, Energy 0.2 0.4 2.5 0.2 Consumer Foods 0.9 0.5 2.2 0.5 Energy Goods 6.4 -0.4 0.4 -0.9 Finished Goods Index(X) 195.5 193.1 N/A Residential NatGas(W) 1.0 1.0 -10.1 3.5 Gasoline 13.6 -3.1 4.3 1.9 Heating Oil 10.8 -0.1 9.0 -8.3 Tobacco Products(X) 0.1 1.8 4.3 0.2 Passenger Cars -0.2 1.1 1.5 -0.2 Capital Equipment 0.2 0.2 2.0 0.2 Pharmaceutical Preps 0.5 0.9 6.3 -0.1 Intermediate Goods 1.1 -0.9 -1.1 -0.5 Less Food, Energy -0.2 -0.9 -1.6 -0.7 Manufact Materials unch -1.4 -3.2 -1.3 Construction Materials 0.2 -0.1 1.8 unch Intermed.Energy Goods 4.4 -1.6 -1.2 -0.2 Crude Goods 5.8 1.8 -3.5 -3.6 Less Food, Energy(Y) 2.2 -1.1 -10.5 -4.0 Food/Feedstuffs 4.6 5.2 2.3 -1.6 Nonfood Materials 6.6 -0.3 -6.6 -4.9 Energy Materials(Z) 9.7 0.6 -4.8 -5.1 Petroleum(X) 12.8 -3.5 10.2 -11.7 W-1990=100 X-not seasonally adjusted. Y-excludes crude petroleum Z-Includes crude petroleum. N/A-not available

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast:

U.S. Aug producer prices +1.1 pct

U.S. Aug producer prices ex-food/energy +0.2 pct

U.S. Aug year-over-year core producer prices +1.4 pct

U.S. Aug year-over-year producer prices +2.6 pct

