TABLE-US Q4 current account gap narrowed to $110.4 bln

March 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. current account, seasonally adjusted, as reported by the U.S. Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis. In Billions of Dlrs/Credits:

Q4‘12 Q3‘12 (Prev) Q4‘11 Current Account -110.42 -112.45 -107.51 -118.66 Goods Balance -180.59 -174.15 -173.90 -189.25 Services Balance 52.18 49.31 49.41 42.97 Invest.Income Bal. 52.40 46.59 50.82 59.87 Total Exports 740.34 733.29 736.94 720.10 Goods Exports 389.85 392.79 393.40 382.17 Services Exports 159.59 157.67 159.12 151.04

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Q4 current account deficit $112.8 bln