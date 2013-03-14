FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-US Q4 current account gap narrowed to $110.4 bln
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 14, 2013 / 12:30 PM / in 5 years

TABLE-US Q4 current account gap narrowed to $110.4 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. current account, seasonally adjusted, as reported by the U.S. Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis. In Billions of Dlrs/Credits:

Q4‘12 Q3‘12 (Prev) Q4‘11 Current Account -110.42 -112.45 -107.51 -118.66 Goods Balance -180.59 -174.15 -173.90 -189.25 Services Balance 52.18 49.31 49.41 42.97 Invest.Income Bal. 52.40 46.59 50.82 59.87 Total Exports 740.34 733.29 736.94 720.10 Goods Exports 389.85 392.79 393.40 382.17 Services Exports 159.59 157.67 159.12 151.04

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Q4 current account deficit $112.8 bln

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.