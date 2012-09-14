FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. Aug CPI rose 0.6 pct
#Market News
September 14, 2012 / 12:30 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-U.S. Aug CPI rose 0.6 pct

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI-U), 1982-84 equals 100 (except where noted): Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted

Aug July June May April Aug12/11 All Items 0.6 UNCH UNCH -0.3 UNCH 1.7 Excluding Food/Energy 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.2 1.9 Energy 5.6 -0.3 -1.4 -4.3 -1.7 -0.6 Food and Beverages 0.2 0.1 0.2 UNCH 0.2 2.0 Food 0.2 0.1 0.2 UNCH 0.2 2.0 CPI-Urban Consumers-X 230.379 229.104 229.478 229.815 230.085 X-Data unadjusted. Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted

Aug July June May April Aug12/11 Housing 0.3 UNCH 0.1 UNCH 0.1 1.4 Shelter 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.2 2.1 Rent of Primary Residence 0.2 0.3 0.1 0.2 0.2 2.6 Owners’ Equivalent Rent-Y 0.3 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.2 2.0 Housing Fuels/Utilities 0.9 -0.8 -0.3 -0.7 -0.1 -1.6 Household Furnishings/Operations -0.3 0.2 0.2 -0.3 UNCH 0.4 Apparel -0.5 0.2 0.5 0.4 0.4 1.7 Transportation 2.9 -0.1 -0.7 -2.1 -0.5 1.4 New/Used Motor Vehicles-V -0.3 -0.3 0.1 0.3 0.8 -0.1 New Vehicles 0.2 -0.1 0.2 0.2 0.4 1.0 Gasoline 9.0 0.3 -2.0 -6.8 -2.6 1.8 Medical Care 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.4 0.3 4.1 Prescription drugs 0.5 0.7 0.4 UNCH UNCH 4.0 Recreation-V 0.1 -0.1 0.3 0.1 -0.1 1.2 Education/Communication-V -0.4 UNCH 0.1 0.3 0.2 1.5 Tobacco -0.1 1.1 0.4 -0.2 0.2 2.4 Commodities 1.2 0.1 -0.2 -0.9 -0.2 1.3 Services 0.2 UNCH 0.2 0.2 0.2 2.0 Airline Fares -1.3 -2.7 -2.5 1.0 2.1 -3.0 CPI-W 0.7 UNCH UNCH -0.4 UNCH 1.7

Y-Dec 1982=100 base. V-Dec 1997=100 base. CPI-W--Index for urban wage earners and clerical workers.

The department also released data on U.S. real average weekly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls, seasonally adjusted.

Percent Changes: Aug July Prev Aug12/11

-0.6 -0.2 0.0 0.3

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Aug CPI +0.5 pct

U.S. Aug CPI ex-food/energy +0.2 pct

U.S. Aug CPI year-over-year +1.7 pct

U.S. Aug CPI ex-food/energy year-over-year +2.0 pct

U.S. Aug CPI unadjusted index level 230.55

U.S. Aug real earnings -0.3 pct

NOTES:

N/A-not available

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
