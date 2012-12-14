TABLE-U.S. Nov CPI fell 0.3 pct

Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI-U), 1982-84 equals 100 (except where noted):

Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted

Nov Oct Sept Nov12/11

All Items -0.3 0.1 0.6 1.8

Excluding Food/Energy 0.1 0.2 0.1 1.9

Energy -4.1 -0.2 4.5 0.3

Food and Beverages 0.2 0.2 0.1 1.8

Food 0.2 0.2 0.1 1.8

CPI-Urban Consumers-X 230.221 231.317 231.407

X-Data unadjusted.

Housing 0.3 0.2 0.3 1.7

Shelter 0.2 0.3 0.2 2.2

Rent of Primary Residence 0.2 0.4 0.3 2.7

Owners’ Equivalent Rent-Y 0.2 0.2 0.2 2.1

Housing Fuels/Utilities 0.7 0.4 0.7 -0.1

Household Furnishings/Operations 0.4 -0.1 -0.1 0.3

Apparel -0.6 0.7 0.3 1.8

Transportation -2.6 -0.1 2.4 1.5

New/Used Motor Vehicles-V -0.1 -0.5 -0.5 -0.4

New Vehicles 0.2 -0.1 -0.1 1.4

Gasoline -7.4 -0.6 7.0 1.9

Medical Care 0.1 unch 0.3 3.4

Prescription drugs -0.5 0.2 unch 2.8

Recreation-V 0.1 -0.1 unch 1.4

Education/Communication-V 0.2 0.2 0.1 1.5

Tobacco unch -0.1 0.2 1.8

Commodities -1.1 unch 1.0 1.1

Services 0.2 0.3 0.3 2.2

Airline Fares 1.4 2.4 1.4 0.9

CPI-W -0.5 0.1 0.7 1.7

Y-Dec 1982=100 base. V-Dec 1997=100 base. CPI-W--Index for urban wage earners and clerical workers.

The department also released data on U.S. real average weekly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls, seasonally adjusted.

Percent Changes: Nov Oct Prev Nov12/11

0.5 -0.5 -0.2 unch

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Nov CPI -0.2 pct

U.S. Nov CPI year-over-year +1.9 pct

U.S. Nov CPI ex-food/energy +0.2 pct

U.S. Nov CPI ex-food/energy year-over-year +2.0 pct

U.S. Nov CPI unadjusted index level 230.40

U.S. Nov real earnings +0.1 pct

NOTES:

N/A-not available