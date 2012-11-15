TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rose in latest week

Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
11/10/12 439,000 383,750 N/A N/A
11/03/12 361,000-R 372,000-R 3,334,000 2.6
10/27/12 363,000 367,250 3,163,000-R 2.5-R
10/20/12 372,000 368,750 3,262,000 2.5
10/13/12 392,000 366,500 3,259,000 2.5
10/06/12 342,000 364,750 3,263,000 2.5
09/29/12 369,000 375,500 3,281,000 2.6
09/22/12 363,000 375,000 3,288,000 2.6
Initial Claims: Nov. 3 from 355,000
Four-Week Average: Nov. 3 from 370,500
Continued Claims: Oct. 27 from 3,127,000
Insured Unemployment Rate: Oct. 27 from 2.4 percent
The department said nine states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Nov. 3, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:
Pennsylvania 7,766
Ohio 6,450
New Jersey 5,675
Michigan 2,373
The department said two states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Nov. 3, the latest period for which data are available:
California -8,149
New York -2,241
Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:
U.S. Jobless Claims: 375,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 3.210 mln
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 466,348 NOV 10 WEEK FROM 361,800 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 2,933,855 NOV 3 WEEK FROM 2,774,304 PRIOR WEEK