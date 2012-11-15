FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. Oct CPI rose 0.1 pct
November 15, 2012 / 1:30 PM / 5 years ago

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI-U), 1982-84 equals 100 (except where noted): Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted

Oct Sept Aug July June Oct12/11 All Items 0.1 0.6 0.6 UNCH UNCH 2.2 Excluding Food/Energy 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.2 2.0 Energy -0.2 4.5 5.6 -0.3 -1.4 4.0 Food and Beverages 0.2 0.1 0.2 0.1 0.2 1.7 Food 0.2 0.1 0.2 0.1 0.2 1.7 CPI-Urban Consumers-X 231.317 231.407 230.379 229.104 229.478 X-Data unadjusted. Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted

Oct Sept Aug July June Oct12/11 Housing 0.2 0.3 0.3 UNCH 0.1 1.6 Shelter 0.3 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.1 2.3 Rent of Primary Residence 0.4 0.3 0.2 0.3 0.1 2.8 Owners’ Equivalent Rent-Y 0.2 0.2 0.3 0.2 0.1 2.1 Housing Fuels/Utilities 0.4 0.7 0.9 -0.8 -0.3 -1.0 Household Furnishings/Operations -0.1 -0.1 -0.3 0.2 0.2 0.1 Apparel 0.7 0.3 -0.5 0.2 0.5 3.0 Transportation -0.1 2.4 2.9 -0.1 -0.7 3.8 New/Used Motor Vehicles-V -0.5 -0.5 -0.3 -0.3 0.1 -0.6 New Vehicles -0.1 -0.1 0.2 -0.1 0.2 1.0 Gasoline -0.6 7.0 9.0 0.3 -2.0 9.1 Medical Care UNCH 0.3 0.2 0.4 0.6 3.7 Prescription drugs 0.2 UNCH 0.5 0.7 0.4 3.6 Recreation-V -0.1 UNCH 0.1 -0.1 0.3 1.3 Education/Communication-V 0.2 0.1 -0.4 UNCH 0.1 1.5 Tobacco -0.1 0.2 -0.1 1.1 0.4 1.8 Commodities UNCH 1.0 1.2 0.1 -0.2 2.2 Services 0.3 0.3 0.2 UNCH 0.2 2.1 Airline Fares 2.4 1.4 -1.3 -2.7 -2.5 -0.5 CPI-W 0.1 0.7 0.7 UNCH UNCH 2.2

Y-Dec 1982=100 base. V-Dec 1997=100 base. CPI-W--Index for urban wage earners and clerical workers.

The department also released data on U.S. real average weekly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls, seasonally adjusted.

Percent Changes: Oct Sept Prev Oct12/11

-0.2 -0.3 unch -0.6

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Oct CPI +0.1 pct

U.S. Oct CPI year-over-year +2.1 pct

U.S. Oct CPI ex-food/energy +0.1 pct

U.S. Oct CPI ex-food/energy year-over-year +2.0 pct

U.S. Oct CPI unadjusted index level 231.33

NOTES:

N/A-not available

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
