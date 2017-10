CORRECTED-TABLE-U.S. March housing starts up 7.0 pct

(Corrects figures for percentage change in March, February, January starts and permits)

WASHINGTON, April 16 (Reuters) - Commerce Department housing starts, building permits and housing completions data.

Starts and building permits with percent changes, seasonally adjusted annual rates in 1,000s of units: PCT CHANGE March Feb Jan Starts 7.0 7.3 -8.1 Permits -3.9 3.9 -0.6 RATES March Feb Jan Starts 1,036 968 902 Permits 902 939 904 STARTS March Feb Jan Single 619 650 616 Multiple 417 318 286 PERMITS March Feb Jan Single 595 598 584 Multiple 307 341 320 (Reporting By Elvina Nawaguna)