TABLE-U.S. June housing starts fall 9.9 pct

July 17 (Reuters) - Commerce Department housing starts, building permits and housing completions data.

Starts and building permits with percent changes, seasonally adjusted annual rates in 1,000s of units: PCT CHANGE Jun May Apr Jun 13/12 Starts -9.9 8.9 -15.2 10.4 Permits -7.5 -2.0 12.9 16.1 RATES Jun May Apr Jun 2012 Starts 836 928 852 757 Permits 911 985 1,005 785 STARTS Jun May Apr Jun 2012 Single 591 596 593 530 Multiple 245 332 259 227 PERMITS Jun May Apr Jun 2012 Single 624 620 614 501 Multiple 287 365 391 284 REGIONAL BREAKDOWN STARTS Pct Rate PERMITS Pct Rate Northeast -12.1 94 Northeast 5.9 107 Midwest -7.4 126 Midwest -4.6 146 South -12.0 424 South -11.2 453 West -5.4 192 West -7.2 205 Actual Starts and Permits, unadjusted in 1,000s:

Jun May Apr Jun‘12 Starts 80 88 76 75 Permits 83 95 91 76 Completions of new privately-owned housing units (seasonally adjusted annual rates, in 1,000s): RATES: Jun May Jun‘12 Total Units 755 710 628

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. June housing starts 959,000 unit rate

U.S. June building permits 1.000 mln unit rate

NOTES:

The department issued revisions to U.S. May building permits on June 26.