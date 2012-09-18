TABLE-US Q2 current account gap narrowed to $117.41 bln

Sept 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. current account, seasonally adjusted, as reported by the U.S. Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis.

In Billions of Dlrs/Credits:

Q2‘12 Q1‘12 (Prev) Q2‘11

Current Account -117.41 -133.62 -137.31 -119.12

Goods Balance -185.79 -194.30 -194.46 -187.18

Services Balance 46.47 45.93 43.47 45.63

Invest.Income Bal. 55.50 47.43 47.57 56.21

Total Exports 737.14 728.72 725.43 713.50

Goods Exports 394.11 388.52 388.50 372.16

Services Exports 156.96 155.49 154.42 151.84

Total Imports -820.97 -829.66 -828.85 -798.84

Goods Imports -579.90 -582.82 -582.96 -559.34

Services Imports -110.49 -109.56 -110.96 -106.21

Govt. Transfers -33.59 -32.69 -33.89 -33.78

U.S.Assets Abroad 206.80 106.55 114.78 7.42

Foreign-Held Assets -118.73 59.56 41.94 98.55 Net data--Govt. transfers, U.S. assets abroad and foreign-held assets.

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Q2 current account deficit $125.5 bln