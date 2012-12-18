FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-US Q3 current account gap narrowed to $107.51 bln
December 18, 2012 / 1:30 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-US Q3 current account gap narrowed to $107.51 bln

Dec 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. current account, seasonally adjusted, as reported by the U.S. Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis.

In Billions of Dlrs/Credits:

Q3‘12 Q2‘12 (Prev) Q3‘11 Current Account -107.51 -118.11 -117.41 -108.16 Goods Balance -173.90 -185.74 -185.79 -180.62 Services Balance 49.41 48.31 46.47 45.80 Invest.Income Bal. 50.82 52.05 55.50 58.48 Total Exports 736.94 735.67 737.14 724.80 Goods Exports 393.40 394.11 394.11 382.16 Services Exports 159.12 157.55 156.96 155.19

In Billions of Dlrs/Credits:

Q3‘12 Q2‘12 (Prev) Q3‘11 Total Imports -810.60 -821.04 -820.97 -801.14 Goods Imports -567.29 -579.85 -579.90 -562.78 Services Imports -109.71 -109.24 -110.49 -109.40 Govt. Transfers -33.84 -32.74 -33.59 -31.82 U.S.Assets Abroad -229.77 248.19 206.80 -91.90 Foreign-Held Assets 281.96 -143.61 -118.73 266.40 Net data--Govt. transfers, U.S. assets abroad and foreign-held assets.

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Q3 current account deficit $103.4 bln

