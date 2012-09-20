TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fell in latest week

Sept 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

09/15/12 382,000 377,750 N/A N/A

09/08/12 385,000-R 375,750-R 3,272,000 2.6

09/01/12 367,000 371,750 3,304,000-R 2.6

08/25/12 377,000 371,000 3,332,000 2.6

08/18/12 374,000 368,750 3,331,000 2.6

08/11/12 369,000 364,500 3,320,000 2.6

08/04/12 364,000 369,250 3,313,000 2.6

07/28/12 368,000 366,250 3,336,000 2.6

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: Sept. 8 from 382,000

Four-Week Average: Sept. 8 from 375,000

Continued Claims: Sept. 1 from 3,283,00

STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said two states and one territory reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Sept. 8, the latest period for which data are available:

Louisiana 6,678

Puerto Rico 1,679

Mississippi 1,067

STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said seven states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Sept. 8, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:

California -8,163

New York -3,449

Michigan -2,115

Pennsylvania -1,624

Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:

U.S. Jobless Claims: 375,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 3.300 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 327,797 SEPT 15 WEEK FROM 299,729 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,925,518 SEPT 8 WEEK FROM 2,930,825 PRIOR WEEK