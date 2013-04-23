TABLE- US single family home sales for March rose 1.5 pct

April 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department reported sales of new single-family homes, seasonally adjusted, with percent changes from prior month (numbers in 1,000s).

Pct Mar Feb (Prev) Jan (Prev) March‘12 Total Units 1.5 417 411 411 445 431 352 By Region: Pct Mar Feb (Prev) Jan (Prev) Northeast 20.6 41 34 26 33 30 Midwest -12.1 51 58 58 55 51 South 19.4 215 180 186 214 206 West -20.9 110 139 141 143 144

Total sales of new single-family homes rose 18.5 percent from March 2012.

In 1,000s: Mar Feb (Prev) Jan (Prev) Actual Units Sold 40 33 33 31 30 Sales Prices: Mean 279.9 310.0 313.7 300.3 295.2 Median 247.0 264.9 246.8 245.4 239.6

Note-Actual number of new single-family units sold is not seasonally adjusted.

Monthly percent changes of total sales, seasonally adjusted, from prior months as follows:

Feb (Prev) Jan (Prev) Dec (Prev) Total Units -7.6 -4.6 14.1 13.1 -1.0 -3.3 Number of Months: March Feb (Prev) Jan (Prev) Supply of Homes 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.0 4.2 1,000 units: March Feb (Prev) Jan (Prev) End-Month Inventory 153 150 152 148 150

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. March new home sales 420,000 units