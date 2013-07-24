FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-U.S. June single-family home sales up 8.3 pct
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 24, 2013 / 2:00 PM / in 4 years

TABLE-U.S. June single-family home sales up 8.3 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department reported sales of new single-family homes, seasonally adjusted, with percent changes from prior month (numbers in 1,000s).

Pct Jun May (Prev) Apr (Prev) Jun‘12 Total Units 8.3 497 459 476 453 466 360 By Region: Pct Jun May (Prev) Apr (Prev) Northeast 18.5 32 27 35 28 29 Midwest -11.8 67 76 83 61 59 South 10.9 274 247 243 260 267 West 13.8 124 109 115 104 111

Total sales of new single-family homes rose 38.1 percent from 2012.

In 1,000s: Jun May (Prev) Apr (Prev) Actual Units Sold 48 43 45 44 46 Sales Prices: Mean 295.0 307.4 307.8 336.8 331.3 Median 249.7 262.8 263.9 282.1 272.6 Note-Actual number of new single-family units sold is not seasonally adjusted.

Monthly percent changes of total sales, seasonally adjusted, from prior months as follows:

May (Prev) Apr (Prev) Mar (Prev) Total Units 1.3 2.1 2.3 3.3 -0.4 1.3 Number of Months: Jun May (Prev) Apr (Prev) Supply of Homes 3.9 4.2 4.1 4.2 4.0 1,000 units: Jun May (Prev) Apr (Prev) End-Month Inventory 161 159 161 158 157

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. June new home sales 482,000 units

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.