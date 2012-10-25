TABLE-U.S. Sept durable goods orders rose 9.9 pct

Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on durable goods orders, with percent changes from prior months. PERCENT CHANGES: Sept Aug July New Orders 9.9 -13.1 3.3 Ex-Transportation 2.0 -2.1 -1.4 Ex-Defense 9.1 -12.3 4.7 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 14.0 -16.5 3.4 Primary Metals 4.1 -2.5 2.2 Gen. Machinery 9.2 -6.1 -6.1 Computers/Electronics -2.5 -4.8 -2.1 Computer/related -2.5 -5.7 0.3 Communications -4.5 -9.0 -3.4 Electrical/appliances -2.7 2.8 -2.2 Transp. Equip. 31.7 -33.7 13.2 Motor vehicles/parts -0.4 -11.6 12.3 Nondefense aircraft/ parts 2640.7 -97.2 51.1 Defense aircraft/ parts 27.2 -1.4 -11.4 Capital goods 25.6 -26.0 1.8 NonDefense cap goods 23.7 -24.0 4.4 NonDefense cap goods ex aircraft unch 0.2 -5.6 Defense cap goods 43.7 -40.4 -14.3 PERCENT CHANGES: Sept Aug July Total unfilled orders 0.2 -1.7 0.7 Total inventories 0.3 0.6 0.9 Total shipments 0.8 -2.9 1.8 NonDefense cap goods shipments ex aircraft -0.3 -1.2 -1.6 BILLIONS OF DLRS: Sept Aug July New Orders 218.238 198.603 228.588 Ex-Transportation 148.590 145.705 148.799 Ex-Defense 207.028 189.736 216.402 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 158.942 139.421 166.941 Primary Metals 28.007 26.907 27.588 Gen. Machinery 30.330 27.783 29.584 Computers/Electronics 19.765 20.269 21.280 Computer/related 2.621 2.687 2.850 Communications 2.834 2.968 3.263 Electrical/appliances 9.564 9.833 9.566 Transp. Equip. 69.648 52.898 79.789 Motor vehicles/parts 43.346 43.500 49.235 Nondefense aircraft/ parts 14.663 0.535 19.199 Defense aircraft/ parts 5.711 4.490 4.556 Capital goods 80.114 63.772 86.121 NonDefense cap goods 71.395 57.704 75.941 NonDefense cap goods ex aircraft 60.270 60.253 60.113 Defense cap goods 8.719 6.068 10.180 BILLIONS OF DLRS: Sept Aug July Total unfilled orders 980.813 979.213 995.852 Total inventories 372.881 371.944 369.847 Total shipments 224.211 222.398 229.046 NonDefense cap goods shipments ex aircraft 62.838 63.048 63.787

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:

Aug July June

Durable Goods -13.2 3.3 1.6

Factory Orders -5.2 2.6 -0.5

FORECASTS:

U.S. Sept. durable goods orders +7.1 pct

U.S. Sept. durables ex-transportation +0.8 pct

U.S. Sept. nondefense cap ex-aircraft +0.7 pct

NOTES:

N/A - not available

Semiconductor shipments are no longer be listed separately but are included in the computers and electronic products and other applicable aggregate totals.