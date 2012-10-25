TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fell in latest week

Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

10/20/12 369,000 368,000 N/A N/A

10/13/12 392,000-R 366,500-R 3,254,000 2.5

10/06/12 342,000 364,750 3,256,000-R 2.5

09/29/12 369,000 375,500 3,281,000 2.6

09/22/12 363,000 375,000 3,288,000 2.6

09/15/12 385,000 378,500 3,281,000 2.6

09/08/12 385,000 375,750 3,275,000 2.6

09/01/12 367,000 371,750 3,304,000 2.6

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: Oct. 13 from 388,000

Four-Week Average: Oct. 13 from 365,500

Continued Claims: Oct. 6 from 3,252,000

STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said seven states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Oct. 13, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:

California 26,935

Florida 3,947

Ohio 1,936

Washington 1,435

STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said four states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Oct. 13, the latest period for which data are available:

New York -3,395

New Jersey -1,311

Georgia -1,285

Massachusetts -1,141

Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:

U.S. Jobless Claims: 370,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 3.255 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 342,702 OCT 20 WEEK FROM 362,734 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 2,811,504 OCT 13 WEEK FROM 2,748,083 PRIOR WEEK