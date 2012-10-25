TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fell in latest week

Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
10/20/12 369,000 368,000 N/A N/A
10/13/12 392,000-R 366,500-R 3,254,000 2.5
10/06/12 342,000 364,750 3,256,000-R 2.5
09/29/12 369,000 375,500 3,281,000 2.6
09/22/12 363,000 375,000 3,288,000 2.6
09/15/12 385,000 378,500 3,281,000 2.6
09/08/12 385,000 375,750 3,275,000 2.6
09/01/12 367,000 371,750 3,304,000 2.6
Initial Claims: Oct. 13 from 388,000
Four-Week Average: Oct. 13 from 365,500
Continued Claims: Oct. 6 from 3,252,000
The department said seven states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Oct. 13, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:
California 26,935
Florida 3,947
Ohio 1,936
Washington 1,435
The department said four states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Oct. 13, the latest period for which data are available:
New York -3,395
New Jersey -1,311
Georgia -1,285
Massachusetts -1,141
Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:
U.S. Jobless Claims: 370,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 3.255 mln
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 342,702 OCT 20 WEEK FROM 362,734 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 2,811,504 OCT 13 WEEK FROM 2,748,083 PRIOR WEEK