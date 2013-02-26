TABLE-U.S. Jan single-family home sales rose 15.6 pct

Feb 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department reported sales of new single-family homes, seasonally adjusted, with percent changes from prior month (numbers in 1,000s).

Pct Jan Dec (Prev) Nov (Prev) Jan‘12 Total Units 15.6 437 378 369 393 398 339 By Region: Pct Jan Dec (Prev) Nov (Prev) Northeast 27.6 37 29 24 35 34 Midwest 11.1 50 45 57 43 47 South 3.2 225 218 208 223 227 West 45.3 125 86 80 92 90 Total sales of new single-family homes rose 28.9 percent from January 2012.

In 1,000s: Jan Dec (Prev) Nov (Prev) Actual Units Sold 31 27 26 28 29 Sales Prices: Mean 286.3 301.5 304.0 291.8 289.9 Median 226.4 249.8 248.9 244.6 245.6 Note-Actual number of new single-family units sold is not seasonally adjusted. Monthly percent changes of total sales, seasonally adjusted, from prior months as follows:

Dec (Prev) Nov (Prev) Oct (Prev) Total Units -3.8 -7.3 8.0 9.3 -4.0 -4.0 Number of Months: Jan Dec (Prev) Nov (Prev) Supply of Homes 4.1 4.8 4.9 4.5 4.5 1,000 units: Jan Dec (Prev) Nov (Prev) End-Month Inventory 150 150 151 148 149

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Jan. new home sales 381,000 units