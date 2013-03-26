RPT-TABLE-U.S. Feb durable goods orders rose 5.7 pct

WASHINGTON, Mar 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on durable goods orders, with percent changes from prior months. PERCENT CHANGES: Feb Jan Dec New Orders 5.7 -3.8 3.6 Ex-Transportation -0.5 2.9 0.8 Ex-Defense 4.5 1.1 0.3 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 6.7 -6.1 4.4 Primary Metals 1.7 -1.3 1.6 Gen. Machinery -2.2 15.8 -3.0 Computers/Electronics 1.3 -4.6 2.7 Computer/related 4.9 -15.6 6.2 Communications -7.6 -4.2 8.4 Electrical/appliances 2.9 -0.5 -3.3 Transp. Equip. 21.7 -17.8 9.9 Motor vehicles/parts 3.8 0.8 0.2 Nondefense aircraft/ parts 95.3 -24.0 -3.2 Defense aircraft/ parts 7.6 -65.0 58.5 Capital goods 13.6 -11.2 11.5 NonDefense cap goods 10.0 2.0 1.0 NonDefense cap goods ex aircraft -2.7 6.7 -0.8 Defense cap goods 68.0 -70.1 107.2 PERCENT CHANGES: Feb Jan Dec Total unfilled orders 0.9 -0.1 0.7 Total inventories 0.4 0.3 -0.1 Total shipments 1.0 -0.7 0.6 NonDefense cap goods shipments ex aircraft 1.9 -0.7 0.1 BILLIONS OF DLRS: Feb Jan Dec New Orders 232.108 219.688 228.445 Ex-Transportation 157.711 158.567 154.068 Ex-Defense 222.052 212.524 210.182 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 168.334 157.720 168.046 Primary Metals 29.229 28.736 29.118 Gen. Machinery 34.815 35.614 30.742 Computers/Electronics 20.696 20.437 21.412 Computer/related 2.405 2.293 2.716 Communications 3.512 3.800 3.965 Electrical/appliances 10.127 9.844 9.891 Transp. Equip. 74.397 61.121 74.377 Motor vehicles/parts 46.154 44.443 44.085 Nondefense aircraft/ parts 18.343 9.392 12.361 Defense aircraft/ parts 3.018 2.804 8.020 Capital goods 88.900 78.227 88.133 NonDefense cap goods 80.752 73.378 71.934 NonDefense cap goods ex aircraft 65.783 67.612 63.346 Defense cap goods 8.148 4.849 16.199 BILLIONS OF DLRS: Feb Jan Dec Total unfilled orders 999.763 990.357 990.856 Total inventories 376.925 375.320 374.087 Total shipments 229.330 227.170 228.867 NonDefense cap goods shipments ex aircraft 65.342 64.099 64.546