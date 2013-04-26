FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE - U.S. Q1 GDP rose 2.5 pct
April 26, 2013 / 12:30 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE - U.S. Q1 GDP rose 2.5 pct

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis’ seasonally adjusted Gross Domestic Product data on a chain-weighted basis.

Following are annualized percent changes from prior quarters, in 2005 chain dollars:

Q1-A Q4-F Q3 2012 GDP 2.5 0.4 3.1 2.2 Final Sales of Dom. Product 1.5 1.9 2.4 2.1 Final Sales to Dom. Buyers 1.9 1.5 1.9 2.0 PCE price index 0.9 1.6 1.6 1.8 Core PCE price index 1.2 1.0 1.1 1.7 Mkt-based PCE price index 1.2 1.5 1.9 1.8 Core Mkt-based index 1.6 0.9 1.3 1.8 GDP price index 1.2 1.0 2.7 1.8 Implicit Deflator 1.2 1.0 2.7 1.8 Consumer Spending 3.2 1.8 1.6 1.9

Durable Goods 8.1 13.6 8.9 7.8

NonDurable Goods 1.0 0.1 1.2 0.9

Services 3.1 0.6 0.6 1.2 Business Investment 2.1 13.2 -1.8 8.0 Structures -0.3 16.7 0.0 10.8 Equipment/software 3.0 11.8 -2.6 6.9 Housing Investment 12.6 17.6 13.5 12.1 Exports 2.9 -2.8 1.9 3.4 Imports 5.4 -4.2 -0.6 2.4 Government Purchases -4.1 -7.0 3.9 -1.7 Federal -8.4 -14.8 9.5 -2.2 State and Local -1.2 -1.5 0.3 -1.4 A-Advance (1st estimate). P-Preliminary (2nd). F-final (3rd.) Seasonally adjusted annual rates, in blns of 2005 chain dlrs:

Q1-A Q4-F Q3 2012 GDP 13,750.1 13,665.4 13,652.5 13,593.2 Final Sales of Dom.Product 13,691.8 13,642.0 13,577.4 13,539.4 Final Sales to Dom. Buyers 14,083.3 14,016.6 13,963.6 13,931.2 Consumer Spending 9,740.0 9,663.9 9,620.1 9,603.3

Durable Goods 1,436.1 1,408.3 1,364.0 1,360.9

NonDurable Goods 2,104.0 2,098.8 2,098.2 2,094.5

Services 6,243.7 6,195.6 6,186.7 6,176.6 Business Investment 1,530.3 1,522.4 1,476.1 1,487.9 Structures 363.8 364.0 350.2 353.5 Equipment/software 1,176.2 1,167.4 1,135.4 1,143.8 Housing Investment 397.8 386.2 370.9 367.1 Business Inventory Change 50.3 13.3 60.3 43.0 Farm 6.7 -15.2 -19.2 -11.2 Nonfarm 42.6 34.8 88.2 59.6 Net Exports Goods/Svcs -400.8 -384.7 -395.2 -400.7 Exports 1,850.8 1,837.6 1,850.9 1,837.3 Imports 2,251.5 2,222.3 2,246.1 2,238.0 Govt. Purchases 2,432.6 2,458.1 2,503.1 2,481.1 Federal 983.2 1,004.9 1,045.9 1,024.1 State and Local 1,452.7 1,457.2 1,462.7 1,461.7 A-Advance (1st estimate). P-Preliminary (2nd). F-final (3rd).

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast for Advance Q1:

+3.0 pct for GDP

+2.4 pct for Final Sales

+1.4 pct for Implicit Deflator

+1.2 pct for Core PCE price index

+1.1 pct for PCE price index

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
